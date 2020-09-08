Iron Mountain Announces Investment Conference Participation

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences: Evercore ISI 2020 Real Estate Conference on Thursday, September 10 th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) - Get Report, the storage and information management services company, announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Evercore ISI 2020 Real Estate Conference on Thursday, September 10 th. William Meaney, President & CEO, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Leveraging the Platform beyond Bricks & Mortar" at 3:30 pm ET. A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through December 9, 2020. The link to the webcast is here: Webcast Link.

J.P. Morgan 11 th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Tuesday, September 15 th. Barry Hytinen, EVP & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 pm ET. A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through September 15, 2021. The link to the webcast is here: Webcast Link.

