Iron Mike Tyson Versus Roy Jones Jr. Fight Breaks PPV Pre-Sale Fight Records*

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place live from L.A.'s STAPLES Center on Saturday, November 28th, the 8-round Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight has shattered pre-sale fight records. Produced by Triller, the event will include an undercard featuring social media sensation Jake Paul vs. former NBA star Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, as well as a star-studded evening of performances by Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the Tyson vs. Jones fight headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8pm ET, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00 pm ET. With 21 cameras and 300 people working the event, the production cost and quality of this do-not-miss event is simply unprecedented. The event can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers, on FITE.tv and its streaming apps, and is also available on PPV streaming at www.tysonontriller.com.

"This event is a one-time, once-in-a-lifetime battle. Whether you are 18 or 80, you know Tyson and have experienced his impact in your life," said Ryan Kavanaugh, one of the fight producers and owner of Proxima Media.

"For some of us, it's remembering the fear in Tyson's opponents' eyes when he comes calmly walking out of the locker room with nothing but his black shorts, or remembering when he bit off Hollyfield's ear — all the way to his incredible performances in the Hangover series," Kavanaugh said. " Mike Tyson transcends all mediums."

"When this became even a potential reality, we realized this was so much more than a fight. Who doesn't want to see Mike Tyson step into that ring again? He is in better shape now than for his last pro fight. One thing we promise: this will be an epic entertainment event with something for everyone. We are pinching ourself right now that we actually brought this to life and believe it will be one of the iconic moments of the year," Kavanaugh continued.

"FITE is excited to be a part of this pop cultural event with Triller's Tyson vs. Jones fight," said Michael Weber, COO for FITE. "Currently, our advance sales for this event will make this the most watched event in our 5 year history of streaming live sporting events. Via FITE Tyson vs Jones will be available live in over 30 countries around the world. Our partners are also reporting advance sales that will put it on par with other top UFC and Boxing events in the past few years. We are looking forward to a very successful event this Saturday."

Commentators for the event include a unique lineup of industry megastars including undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion and one of MMA's Pound-for-Pound best, Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya, and Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion Sugar Ray Leonard.

The World Boxing Council (WBC), the de facto standard in sanctioning professional boxing bouts, will score the Tyson vs. Jones fight and declare a winner. DraftKings will be the official sports betting partner for the event.

"There have been a lot of people saying that this isn't a real fight — even up until last week — and now, they're like, 'Oh s***; it's real. This is happening!'" said Kavanaugh. "There isn't a person who watches Tyson's training videos on Triller that hasn't said 'This guy could actually be heavyweight champion again.'"

"This event goes back to the Golden Age of Television when a family could all sit together and enjoy a night around the TV," Kavanaugh said. "It's Thanksgiving weekend during COVID, and we hope to bring a night of entertainment for everyone."

The public is encouraged to pre-purchase tickets as soon as possible by visiting TysonOnTriller.com, purchasing though FITE.tv or through local Pay-Per-View satellite providers. With such an unprecedented surge in pre-sales, pre-purchasing is important to guarantee access to the event that's sure to have the world talking for years to come.

ABOUT TRILLERTriller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in seconds with features including an exclusive set of Triller Lenses powered by Snap, interactive Text Over Video, and Mashtraxx music editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

*for digital PPV buys

Press Contact: triller@hstrategies.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mike-tyson-versus-roy-jones-jr-fight-breaks-ppv-pre-sale-fight-records-301180026.html

SOURCE Triller