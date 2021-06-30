IRISNDT Acquires Altura Wind Services

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRISNDT is pleased to announce the acquisition of Altura Wind Services LLC. Altura Wind Services has served the wind power market nationwide since 2001, offering a wide array of inspection, cleaning, and maintenance services to a diverse base of renewable and energy customers.

IRISNDT ( www.irisndt.com) is a privately-owned NDT, Inspection, and Integrity Engineering company. The company serves a blue-chip customer base in the refinery, petrochemical, chemical, agriculture, and power/renewables sectors around ongoing operational activities and maintenance turnaround projects, as well as initial construction and expansion projects. The company is owned by IRISNDT employees and First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm focused exclusively on energy, and has 22 branch locations in the U.S.A., as well as nine in Canada, seven in the United Kingdom, and five in Australia.

In conjunction with this announcement, Altura will become a division of IRISNDT, and Joshua and Samuel Hallam will each assume the role of Operations Manager for the business. Additionally, Altura Wind Services' existing operations will be relocated to IRISNDT's U.S.A. corporate offices in Houston, Texas.

Joshua Hallam, co-owner of Altura Wind Services, said, "We are very excited about joining the IRISNDT family. We have always been focused on delivering safe, cost-effective, and quality services to our clients, and with the support of IRISNDT, we look forward to further developing our business and the values that have built Altura into the company it is today."

Samuel Hallam, co-owner of Altura Wind Services, said, "We are confident that IRISNDT will be a great fit for Altura. With our combined capabilities, Altura will continue to grow its position as an industry leader in the blade repair and inspection segment and continue to expand into other areas of the wind services industry."

Mike Bazzi, President of IRISNDT U.S.A., said, "We welcome Joshua, Samuel, and their employees to the IRISNDT family. Joshua and Samuel are two strong, proven leaders and entrepreneurs, and they have laid the foundation for IRISNDT to build and expand our business into Wind Services."

Marcel Blinde, CEO of IRISNDT, added, "We believe the Altura team, which shares our culture and commitment to safety, quality, and excellent customer service, will find a good home within IRISNDT. As we move forward in growth mode and continue to enhance our services portfolio in the renewable markets, we will continue to evaluate attractive add-on acquisition opportunities."

