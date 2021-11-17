Iris Energy Limited Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited ("Iris Energy") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,269,231 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,240,384 Ordinary Shares from the Company at the initial public offering price. The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 17, 2021 under the ticker symbol "IREN."

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 19, 2021 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Canaccord Genuity and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Macquarie Capital, CLSA, Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald are acting as book-running managers. Compass Point is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering and Galaxy Digital Partners LLC is acting as digital asset advisor.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Iris EnergyIris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company that builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy strives to support local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

