IRD Receives US $1.2 Million Contract From Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD" or the "Company"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that it has been awarded a contract for "Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Systems Installation, Maintenance, and Data Services" with the United States (U.S.) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Office of Infrastructure Research and Development, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The contract is a task-order based, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity, agreement covering a 66-month period and is valued at U.S. $1.2 million.

Under this contract, IRD will be issued task orders to provide installation, maintenance, repairs, and verification that data collected from the WIM systems at Long-Term Pavement Performance (LTPP) test sites across the United States and Canada meet performance specifications for Type I WIM systems established by American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) Standard E1318-09.

The FHWA funds and manages the LTPP program with the goal of investigating specific pavement-related details that are critical to pavement performance. LTPP program studies are performed at more than 2,500 test sections on highways across North America.

A key factor in understanding pavement performance is having accurate and reliable monitoring traffic data, specifically classification and weight data. The weigh-in-motion (WIM) equipment used to collect this data will be provided and installed by IRD and evaluated and maintained routinely. IRD will also provide the in-depth knowledge and expertise of the WIM equipment and the necessary industry technical resources that are not readily available in-house at FHWA.

Mr. Rish Malhotra, IRD President and CEO, noted "IRD is proud to continue to supply, install and provide maintenance support for this important project operated by FHWA. IRD's WIM technology has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the LTPP program since 2004 and is the basis on which we have built a long and trusted relationship with the U.S. Department of Transportation."

About IRDIRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic and ICOMS Detections, IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com.

About QuarterhillQuarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

