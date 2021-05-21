Iraq Smartphone Market Report 2021: Recovery Is Expected In Market Revenues Post-2020, With The Gradual Opening Of The Retail Sector And Restart Of The Business Operations

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iraq Smartphone Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Operating System, by Display Type, by Display Size, by Price Range, by Distribution Channel, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to...

Iraq Smartphone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2026F.

The Iraq smartphone market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2016-2019 underpinned by decent growth in the mobile subscribers owing to the improving living standard of the population of Iraq. The increasing demand for smartphones by youngsters is the major driver for the smartphone market in Iraq.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a decline in market revenues during the year 2020 as a result of the supply chain disruptions caused by the closure of international borders, along with the stringent lockdown imposed in the country that further reduced the consumer demand.

Moreover, recovery is expected in market revenues post-2020, with the gradual opening of the retail sector and restart of the business operations which would improve the economic conditions of the country resulting in an increased purchasing power of the consumers.

Iraq Government has allowed the operators to extend their spectrum for 5 years and in return, the operators pledged to launch 4G services across the country by 2021. The government is currently examining the use of spectrum at 450 MHz, 1,500 MHz, 2,300MHz, 2,600MHzand 3,500MHz taking into account the need for 4G and 5G services in the country.

Global smartphone giants like Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi are working on several latest technologies for making high-end smartphones with enhanced energy efficiency, brighter display, high-resolution cameras and high-performance processors for creating the best user experience.

Thus, the striving government efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure for supporting 4G and 5G along with rising internet penetration would bode well for the smartphone market in the country over the coming years.

The android operating system has captured the majority of the market revenue share in the smartphone market of Iraq during 2019, and the segment is expected to dominate the overall market in the forecast period as well since android smartphones are loaded with fancy features at an affordable price. Smartphones with AMOLED display type and screen size ranging between 4.1 inches to 6 inches held the majority share in the market revenues during the year 2019.

The Iraq smartphone market report thoroughly covers the market by the operating system, display type, display size, price range and distribution channel. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Report Description2.2 Key Highlights of the Report2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Assumptions

3. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview3.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F3.2 Iraq Smartphone Market-Industry Life Cycle3.3 Iraq Smartphone Market-Porter's Five Forces

4. Iraq Smartphone Market Dynamics4.1 Impact Analysis4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints

5. Iraq Smartphone Market Trends

6. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Operating System6.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Operating System6.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Operating System, 2016-2026F6.2.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Android Operating System, 2016-2026F6.2.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By iOS Operating System, 2016-2026F6.2.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Other Operating System, 2016-2026F6.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By Operating System, 2016-2026F6.3.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By Android Operating System, 2016-2026F6.3.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By iOS Operating System, 2016-2026F6.3.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Volume, By Other Operating System, 2016-2026F

7. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Display Type7.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share, By Display Type7.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Display Type, 2016-2026F7.2.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By TFT-LCD Display Type, 2016-2026F7.2.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By IPS-LCD Display Type, 2016-2026F7.2.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By OLED Display Type, 2016-2026F7.2.4 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By AMOLED Display Type, 2016-2026F7.2.5 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Other Display Type, 2016-2026F

8. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Display Size8.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Display Size8.1.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Below 4 Inches, 2016-2026F8.1.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By 4.1-6 Inches, 2016-2026F8.1.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Above 6 Inches, 2016-2026F

9. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Price Range9.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Price Range9.1.1 Iraq Budget Smartphone Market Revenues, 2016-2026F9.1.2 Iraq Mid Range Smartphone Market Revenues, 2016-2026F9.1.3 Iraq Premium Smartphone Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

10. Iraq Smartphone Market Overview, By Distribution Channel10.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Distribution Channel10.1.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Exclusive Stores, 2016-2026F10.1.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By Retailer, 2016-2026F10.1.3 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenues, By E-Commerce, 2016-2026F

11. Iraq Smartphone Market Key Performance Indicators

12. Iraq Smartphone Market Opportunity Assessment12.1 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Operating System, 2026F12.2 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Display Type, 2026F12.3 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Display Size, 2026F12.4 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Price Range, 2026F12.5 Iraq Smartphone Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Distribution Channel, 2026F

13. Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Landscape13.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Revenue Share, By Company, 201913.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Benchmarking13.2.1 Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters13.2.2 Iraq Smartphone Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

14. Company Profiles14.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.14.2 Apple Inc.14.3 Xiaomi Corporation14.4 Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.14.5 Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Limited14.6 Nokia Corporation14.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.14.8 Lenovo Group Limited

