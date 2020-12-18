IQUI Battery Charger Case Now Available On Amazon

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, today announced that the Battery Charger Case (BCC01), an accessory for the IQUI 360-degree camera, is now available for purchase on Amazon, priced at $98.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with IQUI, the case protects the camera and charges at the same time. Opening the lid pops IQUI up and out of the case for quick and easy removal. The case can fully charge the IQUI battery twice on a single charge. Weighing just 5.4 oz (153g), the case is compact at 164.5mm × 50mm × 25mm, fitting easily even in small purses and clutches.

The case will also become available in select b8ta locations, in addition to the b8ta online shop, in early 2021.

About Vecnos - Inspiring emotion and joy through visual revolution

Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, is a startup venture launched in 2020, founded by the core team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360 camera. Based in Yokohama, Japan, the company develops and markets products including 360-degree consumer cameras, such as IQUI, related software, such as the 360-degree photo-editing app IQUISPIN, and services. Vecnos leverages breakthrough optical and AI technologies to bring hardware and software together in exciting, new ways.

