IQST - IQSTEL Plans To Rollout Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam This Year

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion of its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) One-Stop-Shop division (EVOSS).

IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) Electric Motorcycle Initiative backed by Revolt Token. IQSTEL's EVOSS division has supported ALYI's MODUS design team on the development of EV Batteries, EV Chargers, Battery Management Software, IoT EV Connectivity, an EV Mobile App, and an EV Dashboard Display. In the course of this work, IQSTEL has worked with Chinese, American, and Indian, manufactures of EV industry parts and motorcycles.

IQSTEL has identified a large market opportunity to sell Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles in Latam. The Latam Electric Motorcycle market is incipient with the potential for tens of millions of electric motorcycles to be deployed.

IQSTEL plans to deliver its own Electric Motorcycle to the Latam market in cooperation with its ongoing partnership imitative with ALYI. IQSTEL will exclusively target the Latam market and not interfere with ALYI's Electric Motorcycle target markets in North America and Africa. IQSTEL and ALYI are cooperating on the use of intellectual property developed in conjunction with IQSTEL's work with ALYI and MODUS.

IQSTEL's EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Division will offer a Low-Cost Electric Motorcycle for the Latam market with high tech features that include IoT Connectivity and Mobile Applications Ecosystems. The EVOSS Electric Motorcycle initiative includes a planned financing packaged to be offered through our IQSTEL Fintech Division which recently launched the MasterCard Money One (MAXMO) product and will soon launch Visa Money One (VIMO).

Look for more details on IQSTEL's EVOSS Motorcycle for the Latam market. IQSTEL anticipates the first EVOSS Electric Motorcycles to rollout this year by the end of Q4.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO IQSTEL commented: "We are proud of our business execution track record at IQSTEL backed by a corporate culture that emphasizes delivering on committed plans. With our Telecom Division, Blockchain Division, and Technology Division success having respectively delivered on MNPA, IoTSmartGas, IotSmartTANK, and MAXMO, we are confident in the future of our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle objectives. Continuing to work with, and draw on our experience with ALYI, MODUS and Revolt Token, we expect to successfully penetrate the Latam market with our EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Ecosystem.

Leandro Iglesias the CEO of iQSTEL, will serve as the acting EVOSS CEO pending the conclusion of an executive search to engage dedicated leadership.

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: +646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

www.iqstel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqst--iqstel-plans-to-rollout-low-cost-electric-motorcycles-in-latam-this-year-301327137.html

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.