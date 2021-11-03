IQST - IQSTEL Names New B2C Division CEO

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced appointing Jose Antonio (Tony) Abdo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company's EVOSS B2C Division. Mr. Abdo will also assume the role of Senior Vice President of Business Development for iQSTEL overall.

Mr. Abdo is tasked with fast tracking iQSTEL's Electric Vehicle (EV) and FinTech business lines, in addition to supporting the commercial development of partnerships with large Fortune 500 companies, large global telecom operators and governmental organizations for the advance of iQSTEL's Internet of Things (IoTSmartTank, IoTSmartGas, IoTSmartEV) and Blockchain proprietary platforms (MNPA).

Mr. Abdo has been supporting the iQSTEL Independent Board of Directors as an Advisor since February 2020. He brings extensive knowledge and experience with the LATAM, Mexico and Caribbean regions and markets. For over 30 years, he has travelled extensively and developed key relationships throughout the region in the telecom sector and the electric power transmission sector. He has extensive experience in Central America where he has worked in every country developing a keen insight into the market dynamics of each which he will now be able to leverage to grow iQSTEL's EV distribution network.

During his work experience at equipment manufacturing companies to include NEC and Northern Telecom for over a combined period of 10 years, Mr. Abdo gained essential experience with product manufacturing, product development, integration, Implementation, sales and marketing in both the USA and Latin America. He now brings this experience to carry forward iQSTEL's strategy in establishing key relationships with EV manufacturing companies and in the establishment of new channel partners and new lines of business for the iQSTEL EV and battery business lines.

Mr. Abdo's proven leadership and successful new business development initiatives in the Caribbean and Central America were instrumental in the growth of the companies where he worked. His long-term relationships with many operators in the region will be instrumental to the introduction of iQSTEL's Fintech Products, Services (MAXMO/VIMO - Global Money One) and Blockchain platform along with winning the endorsement of Telecom regulatory entities in the region.

Mr. Abdo has a proven track record with fostering stable and long-term key business relationships across many executive levels of management in addition to demonstrating keen business acumen and innovative thinking. His track record is a good indication of the anticipated success he can achieve in the commercial development of IQSTEL's IoT devices, platform and technologies geared toward service companies, the chemical and combustible liquids distribution industry, and the electric vehicle market.

Mr. Iglesias CEO of iQSTEL commented, "We have selected Tony to fast track the Company's B2C Division, with the manufacturing our first batch of motorcycles to be completed in December, and the imminent global launching of our Maxmo/Vimo - Global Money One product. Tony knows the company very well. He knows our products and services and shares our passion for effective execution. He is one of the best sales executives I ever have known, and for more than 30 years, he has continuously broken one sales record after another in Latin America. There is no one better than Tony to bring the company to the next level".

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th 2021 that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

