IQST - IQSTEL Enters Negotiations That Could Add Millions In Annual Revenue Through Partnership With Ago Bank Corporation (Video)

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced entering into negotiations with Ago Bank Corporation to establish a partnership that expands the financial services Ago can provide to its clients by connecting to iQSTEL's Global Money One MAXMO/VIMO Ecosystem.

Global Money One Inc, a subsidiary of iQSTEL that recently launched its MAXMO/VIMO Fintech Ecosystem. The MAXMO Ecosystem is live and the VIMO Ecosystem will be live soon.

The MAXMO Ecosystem provides clients with a Mastercard Debit Card, a US Bank Account, a Mobile App/Wallet, Cryptocurrency exchange services, Remittances, and Mobile Top Up.

AGO Bank Corporation has a network of 10,000 agents in Latin America to include having agents in regions where it is typically difficult to reach clients like in Venezuela.

In an AGO and iQSTEL partnership, AGO will be able to offer a broader array of financial services to its clients and iQSTEL will have the growth potential for its Global Money One MAXMO/VIMO Fintech Ecosystem that comes with having access to 10,000 agents.

Leandro Iglesias commented: "We are very excited about the potentialpartnership with AGO. The remittance services reach into "hard to reach" countries that comes with the AGO partnership is a substantial and key component of this opportunity. The partnership will also benefit our new EVoss division (Electric Vehicle Division) as we take advantage of the AGO relationship to market an EVoss electric motorcycle packaged with AGO purchase financing within the Latin American regions."

While negotiations are still in an early stage, we anticipate the partnership coming together with the potential to add several million dollars in annual revenue for iQSTEL.

AGO Bank Corporation is a Bank 3.0, built on a high-tech platform, but still maintaining a human touch through its 10,000 agents that differentiates it from other emerging next generation bank services. Learn more about AGO Bank Corporation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxYUB9PenYU&t=84s.

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

