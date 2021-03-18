IQQ Tokens Launch On Bittrex Global, Bringing With Them The Next Generation Of Sports And Entertainment Engagement

TALLINN, Estonia, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQONIQ, the sports and entertainment fan engagement ecosystem, announces IQQ Token (IQQ) trading is now live on Bittrex Global , with BTC, ETH, USDT and EUR pairs.

The hotly anticipated IQQ Token, created by IQONIQ, the sport and entertainment fan engagement platform, app, and ecosystem, launched today on Bittrex Global, opening up a world of unrivaled possibilities to traders and sports fans alike.

When launched in 2021, IQONIQ's revolutionary new app will provide the all-in-one solution for rights owners, brands, idols, and fans to better connect across a range of engaging elements.

Perfectly positioned, post-Pandemic, IQONIQ and its global partnerships with over 100 of the most recognised and followed brands in sports and entertainment, such as La Liga, McLaren Racing, EuroLeague, Basketball, and Konami, delivers unrivaled access, exclusive content, money-can't-buy experiences, and soon to be the world's biggest sports and entertainment NFT marketplace, as well as rewarding users for their loyalty.

Created by the IQONIQ FanEcosystem, it is far beyond just another tradable 'Token'. The IQQ Token will, as a pure utility, add value to the wider IQONIQ group, by allowing its holders to also accelerate their benefits and incentives to access a host of merchandise, ticket shops, memorabilia, prizes and so much more, through supercharging the in-app Loyalty Points rewarded for fan engagement.

As a pure utility, it is helping to solve the age-old problem of properly rewarding people for their support and loyalty. By utilising blockchain in this way, IQONIQ is taking fan engagement to the next level and through the IQQ Tokens, now everyone can benefit even further, as a part of this exciting journey. Kazim Atilla, Founderand CEOof IQONIQ, said:

"We're delighted to have reached this milestone for not just IQONIQ, but for the industry as a whole. The IQQ Token will revolutionize the ways people are rewarded for their loyalty when used within the IQONIQ App which is set to launch this year. We already have a huge list of incredible partnerships with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment today, and listing on Bittrex Global provides us with the perfect platform to make IQQ Tokens available for everyone."

From 4PM CET today, 18th of March, 2021, sports fans and traders will be able to buy and sell the groundbreaking token via several pairs, including IQQ/BTC and IQQ/USDT. IQQ will also be listed on a number of tier-1 and tier-2 exchanges, as well as DEXs, in the upcoming months.

Never before has the blockchain market facilitated close interactions between stars and their fans, with IQONIQ finally bridging this gap. To join the next generation of social engagement, get your IQQ today on Bittrex Global.

