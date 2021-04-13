IQor Selects NICE Workforce Management Cloud Solutions As Its Global Platform To Take Customer Experience To The Next Level

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced that iQor has selected the NICE Workforce Management (WFM) cloud-based suite to help teams augment customer experience across its global service locations. iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is leveraging NICE's AI and machine learning-based scheduling solution to further engage employees and boost customer satisfaction.

"iQor is dedicated to putting our employees at the forefront," said Loren Dennis, Senior Vice President Workforce Management, iQor. "NICE helps streamline our workforce management activities so we can plan intelligently and adapt quickly to changes as the market, our customers and employees require them. We are also focused on helping employees feel empowered and experience a better work-life balance."

iQor is taking its workforce management to the next level by leveraging several key capabilities in NICE WFM. These include AI-enabled forecasting, machine learning-based simulation for scheduling and real-time monitoring of adherence, automated intraday reforecasting and schedule re-simulation. The BPO company is also tapping into NICE's Employee Engagement Manager (EEM) solution to extend the reach of NICE WFM-based scheduling to agents regardless of their physical location.

"NICE's accurate, reliable forecasting and staffing solution will enable us to help clients effectively address their workforce management needs," said Prabhjot Singh, Senior Vice President Technology Innovation, iQor. "We are excited to leverage NICE's WFM and EEM capabilities to drive further improvements in productivity, employee engagement and customer satisfaction."

NICE will benefit iQor's clients by ensuring the right balance of staffing in its operations. It will also further enhance iQor's ability to rapidly respond to unexpected fluctuations in call volume and accurately plan for seasonality, campaigns and product launches.

"As an organization that understands the power of experiences, we are excited to collaborate with iQor to deliver the benefits of industry-leading workforce management to their employees and customers," commented Barry Cooper, NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Group President. "In these challenging times, customer service becomes even more critical for business success and so we are pleased to partner with iQor to deliver optimized staffing while consistently increasing the engagement of their employees."

About NICENICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions.

