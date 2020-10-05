IQIYI Provides Update On Its Internal Review

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (" iQIYI" or the " Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today provided an update on the status of its internal review. As previously disclosed, shortly after the publication of a report issued by the short-seller firm Wolfpack Research in April 2020 (the " Wolfpack Report"), the Company commenced an internal review into certain allegations raised in the Wolfpack Report (the "Internal Review"). The Internal Review is overseen by the Company's independent audit committee, which has been assisted in its efforts by professional advisors, including a Big 4 accounting firm that is not the Company's auditor. The Internal Review within the agreed scope has been substantially completed and did not uncover any evidence that would substantiate the allegations.

The Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in connection with the ongoing SEC investigation, as previously disclosed, including providing certain documents and records related to the Internal Review and other related information, subject to compliance with applicable law. The Company is unable to predict the duration, outcome or impact of the SEC investigation.

