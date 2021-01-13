IQIYI Launches China's First CV Head-Hand 6DoF VR Headset And Global Developer Recruitment Program

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (IQ) - Get Report ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today launched a new virtual reality (VR) headset and a global developer recruitment program as the Company ramps up its push into the VR space.

The Qiyu 3, powered by Q-Light, iQIYI's proprietary technical solution and China's first computer vision (CV) head-hand 6DoF VR interactive technology, is slated for release in the second quarter of this year.

The Qiyu 3 headset, which runs on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon XR2, a platform created exclusively for VR, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR), promises to deliver the ultimate gaming experiences to players worldwide.

"Looking ahead, we will increase our investment in proprietary technological innovation and keep investing in the content ecosystem to help China's VR technology usher in the next generation of computing platforms," said Xiong Wen, CEO of iQIYI Intelligent, the company's VR subsidiary.

"iQIYI has been making sustained investments in VR hardware and our cooperation with iQIYI started with the first all-in-one VR device Qiyu 1 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and went on to the second-generation products of Qiyu 2, Qiyu 2S, and Qiyu 2Pro, which are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835," said Hugo Swart, Vice President and General Manager of XR at Qualcomm Technologies. "Now we are very pleased to join hands with iQIYI Qiyu VR to develop the latest all-in-one VR device that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 platform."

Building a better VR future with Columbus

In order to support the creation of a high-quality VR game content ecosystem, the Company is launching "Columbus", a global VR game developer recruitment program.

Through Columbus, iQIYI will partner with global developers from three key aspects: content procurement, studio contracting, and strategic partnerships. From today, iQIYI is calling on developers worldwide to apply for a free prototype of the developer version of Qiyu 3 so they can play a part in the establishment of the iQIYI's VR gaming ecosystem.

Qiyu 3, China ' s First CV Head-Hand 6DoF All-in-One VR Headset

As the first piece of hardware for the Company's premium VR gaming ecosystem, Qiyu 3 will revolutionise next-generation gaming experiences. The headset's core configuration and features include:

Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon XR2 platform, which is capable of CPU and GPU performance twice as powerful as its predecessor, supporting 8K video at 60fps. Snapdragon XR2 also features a dedicated CV processor for VR algorithms and is adaptable to HD dual displays and many immersive multimedia and artificial intelligence (AI) features;

video at 60fps. Snapdragon XR2 also features a dedicated CV processor for VR algorithms and is adaptable to HD dual displays and many immersive multimedia and artificial intelligence (AI) features; With two separate customized 2.89" fast LCDs, Qiyu 3 will achieve monocular resolution of 2160*2160, the highest in the industry. Qiyu 3 will have 43% more effective pixels than Oculus Quest2's built-in 5.46" single screen;

Supporting continuous IPD adjustment in the range of 58-72mm, Qiyu 3 will perfectly match the pupillary distance of 94% of users, targeting a population four times larger than that of the Quest2;

Qiyu 3 will secure the leading position for FoV through its separate dual screens and continuous IPD adjustment;

Using an ultra-thin silent fan, 6mm heat pipes, air duct design and stacked fins, Qiyu 3 features a three-dimensional cooling system to ensure long-term stable operation during continuous high-load CPU operation;

Seamlessly supporting Wi-Fi6, Qiyu 3 will deliver a seamless and smooth performance during the operation of large-scale video games.

Cementing iQIYI ' s position as a leading VR brand

Over the past few years, Qiyu VR has risen to become the leading VR consumer brand in China. Since entering the VR field in 2016, Qiyu VR has launched four mature products in five years and achieved many world firsts including; first 4K all-in-one VR headset, first exclusive custom-made iQUT future cinema, and first 5G+8K VR live streaming capabilities.

In 2020, Qiyu VR became the top VR vendor in terms of both sales volume and amount during the 6.18 and Double 11 shopping festivals on China's mainstream e-commerce platform JD.com.

The Company also announced earler that iQIYI Smart has recently completed a multi-hundred million RMB Series B funding round, led by Yitang Changhou Fund and Fresh Capital, setting the record for the largest single round of funding in China's VR industry in 2020.

If you have an interest in the Global Developer Recruitment Program, please contact us via columbus@qiyi.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-launches-chinas-first-cv-head-hand-6dof-vr-headset-and-global-developer-recruitment-program-301207244.html

SOURCE iQIYI