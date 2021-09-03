IQIYI Deepens Industrial Innovation Of Film And TV By Launching Innovative Online Video Review Plug-in And Improves Multinational Collaboration

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (IQ) - Get iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it has launched Co-Viewer, a video review and collaboration platform, and Co-Time, a plug-in that integrates content editing to the video review process. Doubling the efficiency of the video review process, the two tools embody iQIYI's commitment to developing forward-thinking applications for the entertainment industry.

Production teams often find traditional video review processes cumbersome as they are enormously time-consuming and can be costly. The challenge is especially pronounced for teams that collaborate across regions or even countries. In addition to trying to resolve differences and achieve alignment via phone or social media apps, these teams also have to navigate the challenge of synchronizing information across multiple parties, locations, and platforms.

Co-Viewer presents a new review workflow to help tackle these challenges. With functions such as secure storage, file sharing, variable speed and frame-by-frame playback, drawing and annotation, and version comparison, Co-Viewer enhances the efficiency of video review. Meanwhile, when integrated with Co-Viewer, Premiere's editing software plug-in Co-Time can directly locate reviewing comments on the editing timeline, relieving editors the need to match comments to points in time. This marks the first time that a content reviewing platform is integrated with editing software, and the improved efficiency is especially felt amongst post-production teams working across time zones. Since the software tools put production teams in the same communication channel, it enables producers across regions and countries to view multiple versions of comments simultaneously, tag different versions, and communicate with each other in real-time.

For example, using Co-Viewer and Co-Time in the post-production of The Tales of Wonder Keepers, an iQIYI original 3D animation adventure series produced by teams in China and Russia, helped overcome the challenges of remote collaboration among staff living 6,000 kilometers and five time zones apart, thereby doubling the footage review efficiency. The post-production efforts of a wide-ranging set of iQIYI contents have taken advantage of the increased efficiency Co-Viewer and Co-Time offer since the tools'rollout. In addition to The Tales of Wonder Keepers, the teams at Babydino Tales, GLORY IS BACK and FENG QI LUOYANG were also among the first to experience the efficiency boost.

"The key to streamlining the video reviewing process lies in making information clear, easily sharable, and connected—something that technological tools can easily facilitate." said the head of iQIYI's online video review platform.

Going forward, iQIYI will continue to deepen the industrialization of film and TV production, introducing more innovative, tech-based solutions that cater to filmmakers' needs and help them create more high-quality content.

About iQIYI, Inc.

