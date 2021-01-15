IQIYI Breaks The Barriers In Viewer Interaction At The World's First Multi-Screen Interactive Live-streaming Gala

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (IQ) - Get Report ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it will hold the iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala 2021, the world's first multi-screen interactive live-streaming super night, on January 15, 2021. The iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala 2021 ("Shout out for Love Gala 2021" or the "Gala"), which has the theme of "Love, Light, and Me", will mark the first time an internet video platform hands over decision-making responsibilities to its subscribers.

Through the integration of technology and content, and the joint efforts of the top production teams in the industry, Shout out for Love 2021 will deliver a truly unique and engaging experience that highlights iQIYI's strong connection to its young users, the high sentimental value of its classic IPs and the company's bold innovations in both the viewing and interactive experience.

In terms of the viewing, the Gala will break the barriers of time and space by introducing the synchronous live-streaming of multiple scenes to subscribers, thus delivering an immersive and "panoramic" viewing experience.

During the live-stream, the iQIYI app's screen will be divided into four subsections showing the stage, waiting, backstage, and rehearsal areas, providing subscribers with the ability to switch between sections freely. The Company's bold innovation of having multiple subsections will allow users to seamlessly switch between different things happening in and around the Gala, such as the rehearsal by the performers. As a result, subscribers will be able to explore the Gala on their own terms, arousing feelings of great surprise, curiosity, and satisfaction.

The use of groundbreaking interactive features will be another highlight of the Gala. Through a voting system, subscribers will pay a key role in the night's roll-out, personally participating in a number of key decisions throughout the gala. Subscribers will be able to leave live comments and influence a number of outcomes through their votes including the order of performances, the performers, encore performers, and the awarding of prizes. For example, Netizens can vote for their favorite performers and shows via the "Shout out for Love Show List" segment on the iQIYI App, and the highest-raking artist will take to the stage and perform first. Through their deep involvement and engagement, subscribers will be able to tailor an exclusive gala in line with their own preferences.

Ahead of the Gala, iQIYI unveiled the voting rules and list for the first round of shows. Following the release of the show list, heated discussions among subscribers immediately began on Sina Weibo, Douban, and other social media platforms, turning the gala into a much-anticipated event. For example, the Company's official post on Weibo about the Gala was shared over 10,000 times, with related topics receiving a total of over 20 million views.

The Shout out for Love Gala aims to share courage and strength with its subscribers for the year ahead. The theme of the event, "Love, Light, and Me", was inspired by the emphasis on personality and individuality advocated by the youth of today.

This attitude is also reflected in the entertainment content produced by iQIYI. I Can I BB teaches everyone to see the world from multiple perspectives; The Rap of China encourages self-discovery and free thinking; Youth With You emboldens every dream-chaser and shows that hard work will pay off; Mist Theater allows people to feel the power of justice and empathy; and the anime series One Piece demonstrates the importance of youth, passion, and friendship.

The Gala brings together iQIYI's classic IP works, as well as many performances related to hit shows, classic dramas, and hit variety shows that iQIYI has created for its viewers over the years. iQIYI has always been committed to discovering subscribers' preferences and fulfilling subscribers' demands consistently and precisely.

As the world's first multi-screen interactive live-streaming gala, iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala will usher in a new paradigm for gala events and further push the boundaries of entertainment content. It is also expected to become a significant signature brand event that strongly influences and shapes the entertainment service's content ecosystem, leading culture and fashion trends among young people.

