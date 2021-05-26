IQ Motion Control Is Democratizing Advanced Servo Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Motion Control designs and delivers high performance motor modules for robotic and industrial applications. The company's proprietary technology was born out of the University of Pennsylvania's robotics lab and combines unique hardware designs with innovative calibration and control software to achieve high end motor performance at an affordable cost.

IQ Motion Control is excited to announce the launch of their newest line of servo motors, the Fortiq BLS42. The Fortiq BLS42 is an ultra compact, high performance servo motor. It consists of a straight stack, straight magnet BLDC motor with an integrated motor controller, and magnetic rotary encoder for position sensing. It is built to maximize torque and speed output, while minimizing motor vibration and footprint. The modules are currently available for pre-order on Crowd Supply .

IQ's Fortiq module offers the performance benefits of high end industrial servos at the price of a quality stepper motor and controller. The Fortiq BLS42 motors are rated to 4,000 RPM, have ±2 encoder tick accuracy, experience a 90% reduction in cogging torque ripple with IQ's calibration software, and have 50% less volume and are 70% less expensive compared to traditional industrial servo motors. There are also 4 size options available for users, each with a different torque rating which is dependent on stack length.

The Fortiq BLS42 is intended for industrial machinery companies, research institutions, and individual makers. It can be used in a wide variety of applications from 3D printers to conveyor belts to robotic joints. The Fortiq product line will replace traditional industrial servo motors by offering superior performance in a significantly smaller package. IQ Motion Control's launch of the Fortiq BLS42 is the next step in bringing the most advanced motor control technology to the robotics and industrial machinery industry.

