LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded a four-year contract to IPRO to serve as a Hospital Quality Improvement Contractor (HQIC) within its Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors (NQIIC).

HQICs will provide targeted quality improvement assistance to small, rural and critical access hospitals and those hospitals that have been identified by CMS as requiring technical assistance. CMS has directed HQICs to use innovation to drive results and to implement data-driven quality improvement interventions to assist hospitals in ensuring the safety and quality of care delivered to all Medicare beneficiaries.

HQICs will partner with the targeted hospitals to help address needs such as infection control, pandemic readiness and response, a concerted response to the opioid epidemic and patient safety.

IPRO can be contacted at https://ipro.org or 516-326-7767. For more information on hospital quality improvement, please visit www.cms.gov.

IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. IPRO does this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations.

Get CMS news at www.cms.gov/newsroom, sign up for CMS news via email and follow CMS and the CMS Administrator on Twitter: @CMSgov and @SeemaCMS.

IPRO Hospital Quality Improvement Contractor (HQIC) Corporate Headquarters • 1979 Marcus Avenue, Lake Success, NY 11042-1072 • (516)-326-7767

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipro-to-provide-hospital-quality-improvement-services-for-the-centers-for-medicare--medicaid-services-301155160.html

SOURCE IPRO