IPL Announces Expanded Senior Leadership And Government Affairs Teams

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (AES) - Get Report, today announced additions to its senior leadership and government affairs teams. The expanded teams have new capabilities for IPL to innovate to serve its customers' evolving needs.

Brandi Davis-Handy will join IPL in a newly created role, chief public relations officer, US Utilities, and will lead the communications and community efforts for AES in Indiana and Ohio. Davis-Handy has two decades of journalism, corporate communications and marketing experience. She has held leadership roles in the private, public and non-profit sectors, including positions at Project Lead the Way, OneAmerica, and the 500 Festival. She previously led communications for IPL and the AES US Strategic Business Unit (SBU) for five years. Davis-Handy graduated from Hampton University, was recognized as a Center for Leadership Development Minority Achiever and was named a Breakthrough Woman in Leadership Development by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women in 2018.

Aaron Cooper will assume the newly created role of chief commercial officer, US Utilities, covering commercial activities for AES in Indiana and Ohio. Cooper has more than 30 years of utility experience with Dayton Power & Light and AES. For more than a decade, he served as the director of fuel supply, where he supported AES-owned solid fuel generating stations in the US with fuel planning and procurement, logistics and contract administration. Cooper also has experience with Dayton Power & Light across a number of management functions, including customer accounts, operations, regulatory, commercial activities. Cooper graduated from Miami University in Ohio.

Fred Mills, external affairs director, will retire this month after nearly two decades at IPL. Mills has served as a key leader in government and stakeholder roles, where he interfaced with federal, state and local elected officials. Mills also represented IPL on the Indiana Energy Association's Government Relations Committee and numerous other boards. Most recently, Fred served as the company's lead on the Indiana General Assembly's 21st Century Energy Task Force where he helped shape the context for future energy policy discussions throughout Indiana.

"Fred has played an important role for IPL, representing the company with numerous stakeholders and working to advance the economic development goals of Indianapolis," said Kristina Lund, IPL president and CEO. "In addition, Fred's impact on AES extends beyond Indiana. Fred actively supported AES' development of our businesses in Vietnam and Bulgaria. We are grateful for Fred's leadership and many contributions over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement."

Tom Raga will lead AES US Utilities' government affairs teams across Indiana and Ohio. Raga has extensive public policy experience including service in local elected office and as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. Since joining Dayton Power & Light in 2010, Raga has held management roles overseeing federal and state government relations, transmission resource planning, communications, strategic accounts, safety, environmental services, and corporate social responsibility. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Raga has spearheaded customer care efforts in both Indiana and Ohio to ensure customers had access to extended payment plans and other support.

Courtney Arangohas been named IPL's government affairs director. Most recently, Arango has served as the company's external affairs manager and spokeswoman. Arango has extensive experience in media, communications and policy. Previously, she was communications director in Governor Holcomb's office, and she directed communications for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). Courtney has also served in communications roles for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus and the State Lottery Commission of Indiana.

"IPL has a strong and dedicated leadership team, with many individuals who have served Indianapolis in important functions over the years," said Lund. "We are pleased to add some additional capabilities to our team, as this is an important moment for us to innovate to better serve our customers and communities."

