IPIC Theaters, LLC. Brings A Premium Cinematic Experience To Atlanta

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPIC Theaters, LLC. is opening its first Georgia location on December 17, 2020 in Midtown Atlanta. The nine-screen, 426-seat luxury theater is opening at the reimagined Colony Square, a 50-year-old mixed-use destination currently undergoing a $400 million redevelopment by North American Properties (NAP). In early 2021, IPIC will open a 6,635-square-foot destination bar and restaurant, Serena Pastificio next door to the theater. Serena Pastificio specializes in authentic, handmade pasta with simple and fresh ingredients.

A pioneer of the dine-in theater concept, IPIC® Theaters' mission is to a create an unforgettable experience for guests. IPIC Theaters' ultimate theater experience includes the latest Hollywood blockbusters and select films, chef-inspired cuisine, signature cocktails, including personalized touches from the moment guests arrive. Guests can enjoy elevated food and beverage service delivered seat-side dining by 'ninja-like' servers for a dine in the dark theater experience, while relaxing in Premium Plus reclining leather seating Pods.

"IPIC Theaters offers a personalized cinematic experience that is thoughtfully designed to maximize our guests' experience, and we are delighted to bring a new, unparalleled entertainment option to the Atlanta community," said Paul Safran, CEO and General Counsel of IPIC Theaters. "Whether you're looking for a night out, a mid-day break or a new family tradition, we look forward to creating a revolutionary theatrical escape for our guests."

Food & BeverageIPIC's curated food and beverage menu focuses on seasonally inspired dishes and signature plates, shareables staples, and keto and vegetarian-friendly options. Guests can also expect quintessential movie favorites such as classic and gourmet popcorn flavors, candy and innovative treats, and a kid's menu. Alcoholic options include a variety of wine, beer, and signature cocktails.

AuditoriumThe new IPIC Theaters at Colony Square will feature nine auditoriums and seating between 18 to 72 seats. IPIC Theaters' auditoriums are available for special occasions and private screenings. Select auditoriums are equipped with 4K digital projection and all seats may be reserved ahead of time on IPIC's reservation system online or available on the IPIC app. Additionally, IPIC Theaters' layout naturally reduces capacity between 24% and 57% per auditorium compared to traditional theaters. "IPIC Theaters' designs and layouts organically allow for social distancing between parties with pod-style seating that separates guests, wider rows and individual aisles leading to seats as well as smaller auditorium sizes," added Safran.

"When we acquired Colony Square, our team curated a merchandising plan that would strongly resonate with office workers, residents and visitors in the district. Through the addition of new retail, restaurants, service uses and unique entertainment options such as first-to-state IPIC, we are experiencing the revival of Midtown's crown jewel," said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP. "We are thrilled to have IPIC open their doors and bring this new, premium experience to our cherished destination."

Membership ProgramAdditionally, IPIC offers an exclusive membership program, IPIC ACCESS. Membership levels include Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum Elite with enhanced perks such as discounts on food and beverages, birthday rewards, and more.

Movie ShowingsIPIC Atlanta's film schedule includes:

Opening Weekend:

Monster Hunter

Fatale

Wild Mountain Thyme

Honest Thief

Elf

Opening December 25 th:

Wonder Woman '84

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

For the full list of showings and times, please visit: IPIC.com/Movies.

IPIC Atlanta is located at 1175 Peachtree St. Suite 350 NE, Atlanta, GA 30361. For more information including movie showings and times, please visit: IPIC.com.

Images are available: webcargo.net/l/sRyETYfRry/Photo Credit: Karen Fuchs

About IPIC Theaters, LLC.IPIC Theaters, LLC. is America's premier theater-and-restaurant brand. A pioneer of the dine-in theater concept, IPIC® Theaters' mission is to provide visionary entertainment escape, presenting high-quality, chef-driven culinary and mixology in architecturally unique destinations that include premium movie theaters and restaurants. IPIC Theaters offers guest several tiers of premium leather reclining seating, including chaise lounges and pods seating. IPIC Theaters currently operates 7 restaurant locations and 14 dine-in theater locations with 107 screens in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington, and a new location planned for Atlanta, Georgia in late 2020. IPIC has implemented health and wellness standards that follow CDC guidelines and can be found here. Additionally IPIC Theaters is a participant in the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) Cinema Safe Program, you can learn more here. For more information, follow IPIC on Facebook and Instagram, and visit IPIC.com.

About Colony Square At the corner of Peachtree and 14 th Streets, Colony Square is not only the heart of Midtown, it's the heart of Atlanta - an original icon at the very center of the ever-rising capital of the modern South. Today, Colony Square is becoming an icon of another kind, bringing the Art of Modern Life to Midtown. Featuring 912,000 square feet of Class A office, 160,000 square feet of best-in-class retail, a 466-room hotel and 262 luxury residences, the reimagined Colony Square will be known as a foodie haven; shopping and entertainment destination; sophisticated business hub; and an amenity-rich, arts-infused place to gather with community and soak up Midtown's vibe. Open, walkable and transit friendly, the reimagined Colony Square, like all great city squares, will be seamlessly connected to the vibrant energy of the streets around it. To learn more about Colony Square, follow the Midtown destination on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram , and visit colonysquare.com .

About North American PropertiesFounded in 1954, North American Properties is a privately held, multi-regional real estate operating and development company that has acquired, developed and managed more than $7 billion of mixed-use, retail, multifamily and office properties across the United States. Rooted in its purpose-driven approach to development, North American Properties is creating great places that connect people to each other; cities to their souls; partners to opportunities; and individuals to experiences that move them.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Fort Myers, Florida, the company has developed 22 million square feet of commercial space and 19,000 residential units in 15 states and 67 cities. In the past three years, North American Properties has launched 36 projects totaling $2.2 billion in total capitalization. In metro Atlanta, North American Properties led the turnaround of Atlantic Station and the ground up development of Avalon. Currently, the company's mixed-use pipeline includes: Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta, Newport on the Levee in Newport, Kentucky and Riverton in the New York metro area.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipic-theaters-llc-brings-a-premium-cinematic-experience-to-atlanta-301194560.html

SOURCE IPIC Theaters LLC