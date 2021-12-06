IPG Sweeps The Inaugural Campaign U.S. BIG Awards

New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that its agencies won seven of the eight Creative Excellence Awards and five of the nine Media Excellence Awards at the first annual Campaign U.

New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Report announced today that its agencies won seven of the eight Creative Excellence Awards and five of the nine Media Excellence Awards at the first annual Campaign U.S. BIG Awards , further distinguishing itself as a leader in the industry in creativity, media innovation and across client sectors. The awards, which are judged by a jury of up-and-coming creatives, recognize exceptional creative work produced across advertising and media disciplines.

Among the awards, FCB Chicago, FCB New York, McCann New York, and R/GA were recognized in the Creative Excellence category; Area 23, Deutsch LA, FCB Chicago, and FCB New York were recognized in the Media Excellence category; and FCB New York and Area 23 were recognized in the Product Sector category for their respective work in the entertainment and health, nonprofit, and tech sectors.

"This recognition is a testament to the high levels of creativity that exist within our company, across a range of agencies, communications disciplines and areas of expertise," noted Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG. "Even more so, it's great to see our creative and media ideas being recognized as consistently outstanding by young creative leaders from across the industry."

About InterpublicInterpublic (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Report ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

