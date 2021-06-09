IPG Launches Motor City Marketing And Communications Fellowship Program

Detroit, MI, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Report announced the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship, a jobs program associated exclusively with IPG's Detroit-based communications and marketing companies that support General Motors , including Weber Shandwick, MRM, McCann, Jack Morton Worldwide and Commonwealth//McCann. The Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship recruits applicants solely from two Detroit-based schools: Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies .

"As we create campaigns and experiences that connect with GM's diverse customer base, we also want to build inclusive agency teams that reflect these customers," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "We're fortunate to have these great universities in Detroit, and they will be a terrific source of talent."

Different from an internship, the two-year fellowship program provides broad and deep experience across multiple disciplines and expertise, giving recruits a chance to understand the full spectrum of communications, marketing, creative, experiential and relationship marketing that bring the automaker's campaigns to life.

Fellowship candidates will have the opportunity to support multiple vehicle brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, and adjacencies like GM Customer Care and Aftersales and OnStar.

How the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship works:

The two-year program structure: Candidate(s) will work at four different agencies over the course of two years; each rotation at an agency is six months in duration

Each agency has a specialty, and the candidate could participate in communications, design, data analytics, relationship marketing, copy writing, PR, marketing, experiential programs, video and film production and related creative fields; wherever their skills apply or in the discipline they'd most like to gain experience

Candidate(s) will participate in agency-related client meetings and client programs

Candidate(s) will partner with an agency mentor

Candidate(s) must be near graduation or have recently graduated from undergraduate or graduate school

The fellowship offers competitive pay and full benefits

Application portal now open: ipgdetfellowship.com

General Motors, an IPG partner for nearly 100 years, believes cultures shape today's global economy and can give GM a competitive advantage in a global marketplace.

"At GM, we recognize the power of diversity, equity and inclusion and the role multiple perspectives play in sparking ingenuity and creativity," said Hina Baloch, GM director, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Sustainability, Data Analytics and STEM Education Communications. "By bringing together diverse teams, including those of long-time partners like IPG, we can help solve today's toughest global transportation challenges and work toward a world of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion."

Creating pathways for young talent to enter and cultivate a career in the marketing industry is a priority across IPG, with a focus on collaborative learning.

"We're very proud to join forces with our sister IPG agencies and GM - one of the most innovative brands of our time - to help students find their place in, and bring their diverse viewpoints to, our business," said Weber Shandwick President and CEO Gail Heimann. "The longstanding partnership between GM and IPG's agencies is rich with imaginative and ground-breaking work, led by some of the industry's most creative minds. I have no doubt they will bring inspiration and valuable knowledge to emerging young talent."

Mid-2021 is the target start date for the candidates.

"We are delighted to partner with Interpublic Group to create this wonderful opportunity for our students," said Matt Seeger, dean of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University. "Detroit is a car town and a communications town, and this program allows us to build on our legacy of great opportunities for the next generation of communication professionals."

The program encourages creative applicants as well. Creative needs vary from film, video, art direction, graphics, print and more.

"Teams creating advertising campaigns must be as diverse as the communities they represent," said Ryan Ansel , associate professor, department chair, advertising, College for Creative Studies. "Equity and inclusion are core values of the College for Creative Studies, which is why we are especially proud to partner with the Interpublic Group on such a bold initiative and amazing opportunity for our students."

