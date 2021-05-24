IPayables Introduces Machine Learning-Assisted Coding Of Non-PO Invoices

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPayables, a major provider of automation solutions to enterprise payables departments, introduced machine learning technology that evaluates historical data of non-PO invoices to determine the proper...

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPayables, a major provider of automation solutions to enterprise payables departments, introduced machine learning technology that evaluates historical data of non-PO invoices to determine the proper general ledger coding. This machine learning allows the system to automatically populate areas such as location, account, department, or other information commonly used for general ledger coding or reporting. In order to ensure accuracy, the system either auto-populates or suggests a value based on the machine learning confidence level.

This form of artificial intelligence through machine learning allows iPayables to continue delivering a high level of accuracy while continuing to reduce the manual effort involved in invoice processing. By continually leveling up their services with the latest technology, iPayables continues to help customers level up their automation experience.

About iPayables

iPayables is a pioneering leader in the automating of accounts payable departments, optimizing workflow and streamlining the invoicing and payables process. By using their advanced internet invoicing system, InvoiceWorks ®, businesses can streamline the entire Procure-to-Pay process.

The world's largest airlines and largest restaurant chain, as well as some of the world's largest grocers, hospital systems, and manufacturers use iPayables InvoiceWorks ® because of its functionality, flexibility, and unmatched value. iPayables provides supplier portal tools for invoice web-entry, file upload, EDI, PO flip, as well as paper/PDF invoice capture (digitization), which integrate seamlessly with their robust and dynamic workflow, purchase order matching, dispute resolution, payment and dynamic discounting capabilities. To learn more about iPayables, visit www.ipayables.com or call 1.866.874.7932.

Related Files

Autocoding Press Release.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipayables-introduces-machine-learning-assisted-coding-of-non-po-invoices-301297390.html

SOURCE iPayables