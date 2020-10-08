Iownit And Sudrania Deliver A Digital Solution With Straight Through Processing For Private Investments

iownit Capital and Markets, a leading digital private securities platform, is partnering with Sudrania Fund Services, a leading fund administration and fund technology company, to provide investors a modern and improved experience when investing in private markets.

Through their partnership Sudrania and iownit will enable asset managers to expand access to private products, seamlessly create investment vehicles, and provide their clients with a simplified investment process.

"We are excited to partner with Sudrania Fund Services to provide impactful solutions to our clients in the wealth advisory industry. At iownit, we work tirelessly to enable simplified, fully digital investment execution and management experiences in the private securities market. Together with Sudrania we are able to offer our clients end-to-end investment processing that is operationally efficient and streamlined." said Rashad Kurbanov, iownit's CEO and co-founder.

"Sudrania's strategic imperative has always been to provide innovative solutions for investment advisors, enabling them to run their operations seamlessly and to focus on generating alpha for the end investor," commented Nilesh Sudrania, Founder & CEO at Sudrania Fund Services. Mr. Sudrania added, "The iownit digital platform expands the seamless experience, by introducing fund managers to potential investors."

About iownit capital and markets

iownit's purpose is to create an efficient marketplace for private securities. This will enable cost-efficient access to liquidity, greater price transparency, and an industry-leading investor experience. iownit's digital securities market is operated by its broker-dealer subsidiary IOI CAPITAL AND MARKETS, LLC. For more information, visit www.iownit.us

About Sudrania Fund Services

Sudrania Fund Services Corp is a Chicago, IL based fund administrator combining the power of cloud computing with a boutique service model scaled for volume. Sudrania's seamless platform is an integrated portfolio, fund, and investor accounting system with a full-scale general ledger. It can process millions of trades and produce daily NAV for all fund types. For more information, visit www.sudrania.com

