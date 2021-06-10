Ionis' Antisense Therapies In ATTR Amyloidosis To Be Featured At 2021 PNS Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - Get Report, the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced that multiple presentations highlighting advances in its ATTR amyloidosis programs will be featured during the 2021 Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting to be held virtually on June 12-13, and 25-27, 2021. Ionis' participation highlights the advancements it's made in developing novel antisense therapies for ATTR and underscores Ionis' commitment to this patient community.

C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurological programs at Ionis, is the featured plenary speaker to deliver the Arthur K. Asbury Lecture. A founding member of Ionis, Dr. Bennett is responsible for continuing to advance antisense technology and expand Ionis' drug discovery platform. He will discuss the therapeutic potential of antisense therapies to address an unprecedented range of neurological diseases, with a focus on TTR amyloidosis.

Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FAAN, executive director, Ionis neurology clinical development, will moderate a panel discussion on the changing landscape in the treatment for TTR amyloidosis featuring panelists Nick Viney, executive director, clinical development and project team leader for Ionis' NEURO-TTRansform program and Sami Khella, M.D., professor and chief of neurology, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Ionis schedule of events and activities at PNS

Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. PDT Platform panel discussion: A changing landscape for a devastating disease - transthyretin amyloidosis, by Nick Viney , executive director of neurological clinical development at Ionis and Sami Khella, M.D., professor and chief of neurology, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, moderated by Kemi Olugemo , M.D., FAAN, executive director, Ionis neurology clinical development. Registration is available here.

The following posters are available on-demand through the PNS conference site.

NEURO-TTRansform: Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Eplontersen in Patients with hATTR-PN

Population Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) Modeling of ION-682884, an Antisense Oligonucleotide in Development for Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Clinical Characteristics of Patients with Transthyretin Gene Mutations and Polyneuropathy Manifestations of Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis and Other Neuromuscular Diseases

Efficacy and Safety With >3 Years of Inotersen Treatment for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloid Polyneuropathy (Encore)

Diagnosis and Management of A Sibling Pair With Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Associated With F44S (p.Phe64Ser) Transthyretin Variant: A Case Report (Encore)

Efficacy of Inotersen for Neuropathic Impairment Scores in Patients with Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy

Details on presentation times can be found on the PNS website.

