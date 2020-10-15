Ionis Antisense Medicine Being Evaluated In An Investigator-initiated Clinical Study Of COVID-19 Patients In Brazil

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - Get Report, the leader in antisense therapeutics, announced today that IONIS-PKK-L Rx is being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical study to determine its effectiveness in reducing the severity of respiratory complications in patients with COVID-19. The trial coordinators are Fernando G. Zampieri, M.D., Ph.D., and Alexandre Biasi Cavalcanti, M.D., Hospital do Coracao (HCor Research Institute), Sao Paulo, Brazil. The study will enroll up to 110 patients at 25 hospitals in Brazil. Ionis has provided IONIS-PKK-L Rx and funding to the Brazilian Research for Intensive Care Network (BRICNet) to support the study.

IONIS-PKK-L Rx is designed to inhibit bradykinin signaling by halting synthesis of prekallikrein (PKK), a precursor of the enzyme kallikrein, which is involved in the formation of bradykinin, a protein that promotes inflammation and dilates blood vessels. There is growing evidence that the pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs) and associated morbidities in severe COVID-19, such as the respiratory distress syndrome, are, in part, caused by a dysregulation in bradykinin signaling, referred to as a "bradykinin storm". A therapy that prevents or reduces this bradykinin storm could potentially decrease the number of severe cases of COVID-19 in Brazil.

"Bradykinin elevations in the body can cause blood vessels to become leaky, causing inflammation in the surrounding tissue. In the lungs, this is often associated with severe COVID-19 cases. We are hopeful that IONIS-PKK-L Rx can alleviate some of the worst symptoms caused by the infection and we look forward to seeing data from the study," said Kenneth Newman, M.D., M.B.A., Ionis' vice president of clinical development and leader of the pulmonology and immunology franchise.

In the study, a single dose of IONIS-PKK-L Rx or placebo will be administered subcutaneously to hospital patients who present with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The primary endpoint is the number of days alive and free of oxygen support up to 15 days.

Learn more about the Phase 2 study here: Antisense Therapy to Block the Kallikrein-kinin Pathway in COVID-19 (ASKCOV).

IONIS-PKK-L Rx is also undergoing a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). In September, the New England Journal of Medicine published encouraging data showing safety and efficacy in two patients with uncontrolled, severe HAE. These data support the continued development of IONIS-PKK-L Rx as a potential treatment in patients with severe HAE for whom current therapies offer limited therapeutic benefit.

IONIS-PKK-L Rx is one of 20 potentially transformative antisense programs in the growing Ionis-owned pipeline that the company is prioritizing and preparing for commercialization.

IONIS-PKK-L Rx is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce the production of prekallikrein, or PKK, in patients with hereditary angioedema, or HAE, a rare, genetic, potentially fatal disease characterized by rapid and painful attacks of inflammation in the hands, feet, limbs, face, abdomen, larynx and trachea. IONIS-PKK-L Rx was developed using Ionis' advanced LIgand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) technology platform. PKK plays an important role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE. Current prophylactic treatment approaches are limited and have major tolerability issues, leaving patients with few therapeutic options. IONIS-PKK-L Rx is also undergoing an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical study in Brazil to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing the severity of respiratory complications in patients with COVID-19.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for all patients, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardio-renal, metabolic, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

