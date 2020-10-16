Ionic Welcomes Vue Developers To Its Family Of Frameworks

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic, the most widely used platform for building mobile and desktop apps using web technology, today announced the general availability of Ionic Vue, a native Vue version of Ionic Framework that makes it easy for developers to build and deploy apps for iOS, Android, Desktop, and the web as a Progressive Web App (PWA). This release affirms Ionic's position as the only app development platform built for every web developer, enabling anyone to build performant, cross-platform applications with Ionic Framework using the JS framework of their choice.

Ionic Vue is built on top of Vue.js v3.0, which was announced just last month. According to Evan You, the creator of Vue Technology, Vue.js v3.0 offers major advantages over previous releases, including "improved performance, smaller bundle sizes, better TypeScript integration, new APIs for tackling large scale use cases, and a solid foundation for long-term future iterations of the Vue framework." Ionic Vue web apps run natively on iOS, Android, and the web, all powered by a single codebase by way of Capacitor, Ionic's official cross-platform app runtime.

"Not only are we thrilled to officially welcome Vue developers to the Ionic family, but this launch also represents the culmination of our 'Ionic for Everyone' objective that we kicked off in early 2019 with the release of Ionic Framework v4," said Max Lynch, Ionic CEO. "Our goal is to open up the Ionic ecosystem to every web developer, regardless of which JS framework they prefer, breaking down silos in the greater developer community and providing unprecedented flexibility among the community. Coupled with the fact that mobile app spending is expected to double by 2024, and downloads are predicted to exceed 180 billion, keeping up with supply and demand is critical, and the expansion of Ionic's offerings to include Vue developers plays an important role in helping our community of developers and enterprise customers keep pace with the demand for mobile applications in their businesses."

Ionic is the only cross-platform solution that's backed by an enterprise platform, with premium software and services to help developers succeed. Ionic Vue consists of over 100 mobile-ready UI components, animations, and gestures, customizable to fit any brand. Developers will feel right at home as Ionic Vue projects are simply Vue projects that leverage familiar tooling, including vue-router and the official Vue CLI. By building with Ionic Vue, larger teams and businesses can standardize on a single approach to app development, using the tools and frameworks they want, whether it's Vue, Angular, React, or whatever tomorrow brings — future-proofing their approach to app development.

About Ionic

Ionic makes it easy for entrepreneurs and enterprises to build beautiful, high-performance apps for any platform or device. The Ionic Framework is the most widely used platform for building mobile and desktop apps using web technology, with a vibrant worldwide community of more than 5 million developers in over 200 countries. Ionic's open source Framework and developer-friendly tools and services power apps for some of the world's best-known brands, including highly successful consumer apps like Dow Jones MarketWatch, Sworkit, and Untappd, as well as mission-critical apps supporting Nationwide and NASA.

With offices in Madison, WI (HQ), and Boston, the company is backed by premier investors including General Catalyst Partners, Arthur Ventures, Founder Collective, and Lightbank. For more information, visit ionicframework.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

