IONETIX Announces Targeted Alpha Therapy Manufacturing Center

LANSING, Mich., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology and isotope manufacturing company, has acquired a 10,300 sq. ft. facility in Lansing, MI for its new Targeted Alpha Radionuclide Manufacturing Center. The company is in the process of equipping the site for full cGMP drug manufacturing capabilities including a 30 MeV cyclotron unit for alpha radionuclide production to support pre-clinical research, drug development, and early stage clinical trials. IONETIX is currently developing a 30MeV cyclotron utilizing the same proprietary cyclotron technology platform employed in their ION 12SC cyclotron.

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is a rapidly emerging cancer treatment, particularly well-suited to treating metastatic disease. Utilizing novel antibodies, peptides, and small molecules that target specific receptors, a therapeutic alpha radionuclide is delivered directly to the cancer cells, causing cancer cell death while preserving the surrounding healthy tissue.

"This is a big step in the next chapter for IONETIX," said CEO Kevin Cameron. "We've been very focused on delivering a solution for N13-Ammonia supply for Cardiac PET imaging over the past several years and are now tackling our next area of interest. Targeted Alpha Therapy has the potential to be a life-changing and life-saving cancer treatment option to which IONETIX can make great contributions. Using our proprietary cyclotron technology and distribution network, IONETIX is positioned to deliver Alpha Radionuclide Therapeutics that would otherwise not be possible. While we will initially focus on the manufacturing of alpha radionuclides Astatine-211 and Actinium-225, the Theragnostic market is very active and we're building this facility with growth and flexibility in mind."

The new Targeted Alpha Radionuclide Manufacturing Center is slated to open in early 2022 and will create over 30 new skilled jobs in the Lansing area once fully operational.

About IONETIX: IONETIX is a US-based cyclotron and technology company founded in 2009. IONETIX offers turnkey N-13 Ammonia services domestically, as well as cyclotron equipment and installation services globally.

