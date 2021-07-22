Iona College And NewYork-Presbyterian Announce The Creation Of The NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School Of Health Sciences

Iona College to develop a premier school of health sciences on new Bronxville campus with the support of one of the nation's health care leaders

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iona College and NewYork-Presbyterian today announced the establishment of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, to be principally located on the College's campus at 171 White Plains Road, Bronxville, New York. The NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences is expected to offer a new vision for collaborative health care education, modern workforce development, and community care.

NewYork-Presbyterian has supported the creation of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences with a gift of $20 million. Iona College anticipates commencing classes at the Iona Bronxville campus in the fall of 2022.

NewYork-Presbyterian is ranked the #1 hospital in New York, according to U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals rankings. NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research, and innovative, patient-centered clinical care in collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Iona College President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., said: "This exciting new relationship with NewYork-Presbyterian is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Iona College, train the next generation of health care professionals, and support the communities we serve. The NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will provide Iona students with the opportunity to complement their liberal arts education with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the health care industry. Through our relationship with NewYork-Presbyterian, Iona will offer cutting-edge education in the health sciences with an eye toward meeting the demands of the health care industry. I anticipate it will become a model for mission-based collaboration between higher education and health care in the service of the public good moving forward."

Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, said:"The pandemic has highlighted the critical need for health care professionals to be equipped with the training, skills, and flexibility to adapt and rise to new challenges. We are pleased to collaborate with Iona College to develop the next generation of outstanding health care professionals to help us lead the way in serving our communities and providing the very best care to our patients.''

The NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will build upon Iona's existing health science programs, including:

Nursing (BSN)

Occupational Therapy (MS)

Psychology (BA, MA)

Social Work (BS)

Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology (BA)

Communication Sciences & Disorders (MA)

Marriage & Family Therapy (MS)

Mental Health Counseling (MA)

Plans to develop additional health science programs include the following:

Nurse Anesthesia (MSN)

Clinical Nurse Specialist (MSN)

Medical Technician (BS)

Nursing Administration (MSN)

Nursing Education (MSN)

Physical Therapy (DPT)

Speech Therapy (MS)

Approximately 25 percent of Iona's 2021 incoming freshman class is expected to pursue health sciences.

In addition to the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, the Iona Bronxville campus is expected to become a vibrant hub of activity hosting world-class seminars, speakers, performing arts, athletics, art exhibits, and summer camps.

Founded in 1940 by the Congregation of Christian Brothers, Iona's 45-acre campus in northern New Rochelle is located approximately three miles from the Bronxville campus. By collaborating with NewYork-Presbyterian, Iona strengthens its position as a premier institution of higher learning with a distinguished reputation in health sciences.

ABOUT IONA

Founded in 1940, Iona College is a master's-granting private, Catholic, coeducational institution of learning in the tradition of the Edmund Rice Christian Brothers. Iona's 45-acre campus is just 20 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. With a total enrollment of nearly 4,000 students and an alumni base of over 50,000 around the world, Iona is a diverse community of learners and scholars dedicated to academic excellence and the values of justice, peace and service. Iona is highly accredited, offering undergraduate degrees in liberal arts, science, and business administration, as well as Master of Arts, Master of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees and numerous advanced certificate programs. Iona's LaPenta School of Business is accredited by AACSB International, a prestigious recognition awarded to just five percent of business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review recognized Iona's on-campus MBA program as a "Best Business School for 2021." Iona College also recently launched a new, fully online MBA program for even greater flexibility.

NewYork-PresbyterianNewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, more than 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Ranked the #4 hospital in the nation and #1 in New York in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is also recognized as among the best in the nation in the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings. Founded nearly 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

