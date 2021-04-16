ION To Present At The 24th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

HOUSTON, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) - Get Report today announced the Company will participate in the 24th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference to be held virtually on April 23, 2021. Rachel White, Vice President of Investor Relations, is scheduled to present on Friday, April 23 rd at 11:45 a.m. Central Time.

The webcast link and slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the ION website at ir.iongeo.com the day of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

