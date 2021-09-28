IOMAXIS Announces Joshua Montgomery As Its New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS announced today that Joshua Montgomery will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS announced today that Joshua Montgomery will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Montgomery brings to IOMAXIS nearly 20 years' experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), corporate finance, mergers and acquisition (M&A), and operations in the defense and government services sector.

"This is an exciting time to join IOMAXIS and use my role to help bring the company to the next level of success," said Montgomery. "The changes that IOMAXIS has gone through recently and its plan for 2021 and beyond is a sign that this company is ready to achieve its financial goals and accelerate its growth trajectory."

John Castles, IOMAXIS CEO said, "Josh's strong background in operational finance and a proven track record of leading finance organizations and driving business results will be a huge asset to us. We see the addition of Josh as the necessary next step to immediately impact our operations. He is someone who will play a key role in the realization of our future growth plan."

Throughout his career, Montgomery has established a reputation for his involvement in corporate finance, M&A, and corporate strategy and for aligning operating and financial metrics to support business strategy and high-growth. He has led and managed multiple debt financings along with a number of mergers and acquisitions. Before joining IOMAXIS, Montgomery served as a finance executive at Peraton, Altamira, and Oceus Networks.

Montgomery holds Bachelor's degrees in Finance and Accounting from George Mason University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Marymount University. Montgomery is very active in multiple finance, M&A, and government contracting industry groups, along with serving on the board of the mental health non-profit PRS.

ABOUT IOMAXIS

IOMAXIS is a technology company that builds and integrates a wide range of communications and computing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Zero Trust, Cloud, and Software Defined Networks. The company is a leader in building extremely innovative solutions along with providing prominent engineering talent, ensuring technology transformation and competitive advantage for its customers. The company is known for developing "SMART" technologies for integration into product ecosystems of large technology companies to enhance digital security and product capabilities.

