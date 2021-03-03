IOGEAR Brings The Precise Control Of Desktop-Style Gaming To IPhone, IPad And Apple TV

New KeyMander 2 Mobile from Kaliber Gaming by IOGEAR Works with Apple® devices with Apple Arcade and game streaming services like Google Stadia

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaliber Gaming , a gaming- and eSports-focused division of IOGEAR , today unveils its KeyMander 2 Mobile Keyboard/Mouse Adapter for Mobile Devices, the newest addition to the company's hot-selling KeyMander line of gaming control adapters. The new KeyMander 2 Mobile offers gamers the ability to use a keyboard and mouse on any iPhone, iPad or Apple TV devices with the latest Apple Arcade games, game streaming services, and Apple App Store games.

Equipped with a long list of capabilities, the KeyMander 2 Mobile lets gamers take control of their gameplay by enabling keyboard and mouse control that can be fine-tuned to match user preferences - providing gamers that prefer a desktop-style gaming experience the maximum advantage. Play popular mobile first-person shooter (FPS) titles like Call of Duty®: Mobile, Doom® II, Fortnite™, Minecraft™, Roblox™ and others, with more natural control and increased accuracy, speed and functionality over traditional touch controls.

With KeyMander 2 Mobile, users can play over 1,000-plus mobile and cloud-based games with their favorite keyboard and mouse, whether the game natively supports it or not. They can even transfer their PC gaming keyboard and mouse skills to any Apple device running popular cloud streaming services like Google Stadia, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and upcoming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play popular console and PC titles. Gamers can access the latest console game system remotely via the iOS Xbox or PlayStation Remote Play app and dominate with their KeyMander 2 Mobile, keyboard and mouse on the latest remote-streaming console titles. Mobile gamers can also take advantage of Apple AirPlay® on their iPad or iPhone, turning these devices into compact desktop-style game hubs where KeyMander 2 enables keyboard and mouse control, and Airplay wirelessly sends the gameplay to the big screen.

Using a KeyMander 2 Mobile with any keyboard and mouse transforms Apple TV into a full-blown gaming center when using popular cloud-based gaming subscription service like Google Stadia. This eliminates the need for users to connect a PC or game console to their home theater setup in order to dominate the leaderboards in the latest solo and multiplayer titles.

Key features of KeyMander 2 Mobile include:

Switch back and forth between keyboard and mouse or controller

Macro functionality to create one-touch button combos

Fully upgradable firmware, allowing KeyMander 2 Mobile to support the latest titles and get even better with time

Bluetooth programming, enabling wireless on-the-fly adjustments from mobile devices

"When it comes to customizing the in-game experience for gamers on Apple products, KeyMander 2 opens up a world of possibilities through precise, fine-tunable keyboard and mouse gameplay," Joseph Zhang, Director of Product Management, IOGEAR. "With KeyMander 2 Mobile we've expanded our ability to bring the keyboard and mouse playstyle to the gamers using iPhone, iPad and Apple TV."

Designed for FPS, role playing (RPG) and real time strategy (RTS) games, the KeyMander 2 Mobile will be available for $89.95 at Amazon.com, B&H Photo Video and select retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The KeyMander 2 Mobile will roll out globally in Q1 2021.

