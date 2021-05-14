INvolve Releases Annual Empower Ethnic Minority Role Models Lists, Supported By Yahoo Finance

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INvolve, the Inclusion People, are excited to launch its annual EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Models Lists, that celebrates leaders in a variety of business sectors who play a central role in breaking down barriers...

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INvolve, the Inclusion People, are excited to launch its annual EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Models Lists,that celebrates leaders in a variety of business sectors who play a central role in breaking down barriers at work for people of color, using their positions to keep diversity and inclusion at the top of the agenda.

The EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Models Lists celebrates the individual achievements of 100 leaders in business who are dedicated to driving ethnic minority inclusion in the workplace. INvolve is thrilled to be able to shine a spotlight on all of their hard work and dedication to ensuring businesses are a place where everyone can be seen and can succeed.

Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder and CEO of INvolve, says, "Our EMpower lists celebrate role models in business who are smashing barriers and actively advocating for people of color. Corporations function as agents of change and like these amazing Role Models, we must all step up and play our part in making our workplaces and society a more fair and inclusive environment for everyone. This starts with being able to talk openly about the challenges that people of color face while at work and we at INvolve are thrilled to be part of this ongoing and important conversation surrounding the changing face of corporate America."

Topping the EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Models Listsis Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive Officer at Diageo PLC. "It takes time to see shifts in representation at all levels in the organization," says Menezes. "It requires the setting of targets, changes in policy, leading the change from the top and having role models within the business."

Maryse Gordon, Business Development Manager, Data & Analytics at London Stock Exchange Group based in New York is named at number one in the EMpower 100 Future Leaders List: "Recognizing potential and creating a platform that allows people to realize their full potential both promotes and encourages greater representation in business."

Additional EMpower U.S. Role Models include Warren Thompson, President and Chairman of Thompson Hospitality; Monique D. Jefferson, Chief Human Resources Officer, New York Public Radio and Terri Hines, Executive Vice President, Fox Sports who appear on the Executives List. This year's Future Leaders span multiple industries and includes B. Pagels-Minor, Senior Data Product Manager, Netflix; Wesley J. Lai, Vice President One Goldman Sachs, Goldman Sachs and Jina Haynes, Vice President, Global Client Services Client Contracting, BlackRock.

This year's impressive Advocates list includes Jim Fitterling, Chairman & CEO, Dow; Anne Erni, Chief People Officer, Audible Inc. and Joe Davis, Managing Director & Senior Partner and Regional Chair, North America, Boston Consulting Group.

Mr. Sandhu added: "Celebrating people of color in business is a great way to champion individuals who are paving the way forward for inclusion. I am proud to be able to showcase the achievements of another fantastic group of role models in business who are reaching the top of their fields while ensuring that they send the elevator back down for others."

About INvolve:Involve is a consultancy and global network and is a champion of Diversity and Inclusion in businesses. Through the delivery of programs, thought leadership, and advisory solutions, INvolve works with corporations to drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces. INvolve also publishes annual role model lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, that recognizes and celebrates business leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent.

SOURCE INvolve