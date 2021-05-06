Involta Acquires SecureData 365 Data Center In Canton, Ohio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, announces today its acquisition of the assets of SecureData 365 and employees in Canton, Ohio.

With this acquisition, Involta will help accelerate SecureData 365 customers' hybrid IT journeys. Integrating data center solutions with strategic consulting, managed services, and public and private cloud options can improve both customer and employee experiences. This holistic approach is vital in today's digitally-focused environment.

"Involta and SecureData 365 are very much aligned on values. We're committed to leading with superior infrastructure and services, operational excellence, and people who deliver," said Bruce Lehrman, Involta Founder and CEO. "Together, we'll continue to focus on people, process, and technology to meet our customers' needs. We're excited to welcome SecureData 365 customers and staff to the Involta team, and we're looking forward to innovating and navigating today's complex landscape together."

SecureData 365 is an award-winning data center operator headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Designed from the ground up to deliver unwavering power and connectivity via multiple redundant systems, SecureData 365 offers the stability and reliability enterprise customers require.

Involta launched in 2007, providing purpose-built data centers to underserved markets. Today, the company pairs strategic IT consulting with owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets to solve critical hybrid IT challenges. Scalable and flexible solutions customized to meet needs related to performance, compliance, and security are delivered to customers in the healthcare, financial services and manufacturing sectors.

Recently, Involta was recognized on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 List in the Security 100 category and its 2021 Tech Elite 250 for the fifth year. Moreover, the company has been designated a top cybersecurity firm by Crain's Cleveland Business. In 2020, Involta added capacity to both its Cleveland and Pittsburgh facilities and unveiled its aggressive Edge to Innovation initiative.

"We are excited to bring our SecureData 365 Canton infrastructure and team under the Involta umbrella," said Michael Campanelli, Executive Vice President at SecureData 365. "We've always believed in the power of our facilities, our people, and our service to transform technology for our customers. With Involta, we'll now be able to offer our customers a greater range of IT services to support their digital transformation. We're looking forward to blending our teams and working together."

About InvoltaInvolta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting, and data center services tailored to their customers' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help customers optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its customers' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

