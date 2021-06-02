Invoke Learning Partners With Google Cloud To Explore Augmented Analytics Solutions For Education

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoke Learning announces a partnership with Google Cloud to build next-generation augmented analytic solutions for higher education. The collaboration includes go-to-market planning, execution, and expanding the usage of Invoke Learning solutions for higher education. Invoke Learning has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud partner for its world-class AI and Analytic solutions.

By 2022, it is reported by Gartner, Inc., that 75% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform, with only 5% ever considered for repatriation to on-premises. "The challenge is finding the right cloud solution, and for us, it is Google Cloud," says Lige Hensley, co-founder of Invoke Learning. "We are delighted to announce that our collaboration with Google goes beyond their cloud services, as we are working together on solutions to mitigate data management challenges in higher education."

The Invoke Learning solutions, which includes InvokeEnrollment ™ , InvokeStudentSuccess ™ , InvokeRetention ™ , and InvokeDEI ™ , transform traditional data management in education by leveraging the power of Google Cloud . Invoke's solutions require no personally identifiable information and meet or exceed standards like FERPA, ECPA, and HIPAA. By providing actionable insights in minutes, Invoke Learning has transformed predictive analytics for the education sector.

"We are thrilled to be exploring possibilities with Google Cloud to improve insights within higher education. Developing a co-marketing and co-selling strategy is part of our collaboration," says Invoke Learning co-founder Brendan Aldrich.

About Invoke LearningInvoke Learning is an education-focused augmented analytics company empowering institutions nationwide with accelerated insights via their groundbreaking solutions. The mission of Invoke Learning is to empower every institution to ensure the best possible outcome for each and every student. Please visit www. InvokeLearning.com to learn more.

