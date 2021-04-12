INVO Bioscience To Present At Tribe Public Event On April 13, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) , a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell®, the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System, announced today that Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled " Democratizing Infertility - A Severely Underserved Global Market." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Pacific/ 11:30 am Eastern on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at INVO.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for INVO's management to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public's Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe's events focus on issues that the Tribe's members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe's FREE "Wish List" process. Visit Tribe Public's Website; http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

Safe Harbor Statement

