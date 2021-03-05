InVivo Therapeutics Announces Presentation At Upcoming 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV),a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today announced that Richard Toselli, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is scheduled to be held March 9-10, 2021 in a virtual format. Dr. Toselli's presentation will provide an overview of the company and highlight key business updates for the company.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations - Events section of the InVivo website at https://investors.invivotherapeutics.com/events beginning March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. In addition to the company's presentation, Dr. Toselli and company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children's Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005052/en/