STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) presents an abstract on preclinical results with its novel biopsy system NeoNavia at the St Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference 2021, which is held March 17-21, 2021 in Vienna.

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) presents an abstract on preclinical results with its novel biopsy system NeoNavia at the St Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference 2021, which is held March 17-21, 2021 in Vienna.

In light of this event, NeoDynamics and Redeye are organizing a parallel digital presentation for the financial markets on Wednesday March 17 at 13.00 - 14.00 CET where CEO Anna Eriksrud and Dr Kai-Uwe Schässburger, Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, will present the results and comment on the launch of the product. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session led by Redeye's analyst Oskar Bergman.

Please register to participate at Redeye at the following link: https://www.lyyti.in/Strategy_Update_NeoDynamics_9010

The presentation will be held in English.

The abstract will also be published in the scientific journal The Breast.

For further information, please contact: Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB. Phone +46 708 444 966 e-mail: anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neodynamics/r/invitation---neodynamics-presents-preclinical-results-on-march-17-at-13-00-cet,c3305782

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---neodynamics-presents-preclinical-results-on-march-17-at-13-00-cet-301247135.html

SOURCE NeoDynamics