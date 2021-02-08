INVITATION: Cold Chain Technologies, In Collaboration With ASHP, To Host "Managing Cold Chain Requirements For Transportation And Storage Of The COVID-19 Vaccines - Open Forum With Q&A" On February 10, 2021

FRANKLIN, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:In this webinar, " Managing Cold Chain Requirements for Transportation and Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccines - Open Forum With Q&A ," leaders from Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) as well as from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), will discuss the complexity of thermal storage and transportation requirements for COVID-19 vaccines and share lessons learned to improve the nation's preparedness and response to future pandemics. In addition to clarifying the differences in temperature and handling requirements for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, CCT and ASHP experts will offer unique insight into the vaccine rollout challenges and considerations to support the anticipated ramp-up of vaccinations. Topics to be covered include:

Temperature requirements of the current (Pfizer and Moderna) and anticipated COVID-19 vaccines

Evaluation and considerations for proper storage and transportation systems

Do's and Don'ts of vaccine storage and transportation

WHY: The cold chain system is at the forefront of the nation's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, playing a pivotal role in maintaining the temperature of vaccines, from packaging to storage to shipment and storage again — all the way to the last mile and into the arms of patients. However, many hospitals, local health departments and health systems — even local doctors' offices — that have the responsibility to administer the vaccines might not know best practices for cold chain maintenance — critical not only now but also for the future, as mRNA vaccines and other therapies that need cold storage will only become more common tools in the arsenal of healthcare providers.

WHO: You will receive firsthand knowledge from experts on the cold chain, including:

Ranjeet Banerjee , CEO, Cold Chain Technologies

, CEO, Cold Chain Technologies Michael Ganio , M.S., Pharm.D., BCPS, FASHP, Senior Director, Pharmacy Practice and Quality, ASHP

, M.S., Pharm.D., BCPS, FASHP, Senior Director, Pharmacy Practice and Quality, ASHP Jamie Chasteen , Director of Corporate Development, Cold Chain Technologies

, Director of Corporate Development, Cold Chain Technologies Jim Nielson , Director of Business Development, Cold Chain Technologies

, Director of Business Development, Cold Chain Technologies Paul Della Villa , Business Unit Manager, Reusable Solutions, Cold Chain Technologies

, Business Unit Manager, Reusable Solutions, Cold Chain Technologies Matt Tallman , Head of Sales, B Medical Systems

WHEN:" Managing Cold Chain Requirements for Transportation and Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccines - Open Forum With Q&A" will be held February 10, 2021, at Noon EST/ 9:00 a.m. PST. Registration is free.

WHERE:Wherever you are - home office, study, kitchen, etc. Reserve your spot today. Register here for the webinar.

About Cold Chain TechnologiesCold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences supply chain. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to the largest global life sciences OEMs and distributors. For more information about CCT, visit: https://www.coldchaintech.com/

American Society of Health-System PharmacistsASHP represents pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in acute and ambulatory settings. The organization's nearly 58,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For 79 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-cold-chain-technologies-in-collaboration-with-ashp-to-host-managing-cold-chain-requirements-for-transportation-and-storage-of-the-covid-19-vaccines--open-forum-with-qa-on-february-10-2021-301224157.html

SOURCE Cold Chain Technologies