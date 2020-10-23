Invitae To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On Thursday, November 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and will host a conference call...

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NVTA) - Get Report, a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To register for the conference call and webcast, please use one of the methods below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7916067

Phone registration: (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902

The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

Following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from analysts, subject to time limitations. We encourage our shareholders and those representing them to send in questions to ir.invitae.com.

About InvitaeInvitae Corporation (NVTA) - Get Report is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact: Laura D'Angeloi r@invitae.com(628) 213-3369

