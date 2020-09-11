Invitae Appoints Kimber Lockhart To Its Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NVTA) - Get Report, a leading medical genetics company, today announced the appointment of Kimber Lockhart to its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Kimber Lockhart to our board of directors, bringing expertise in scaling fast-growth businesses that will provide valuable insight as we continue to grow," said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Her expertise as a product, engineering and infrastructure leader, combined with her perspective on leveraging technology to improve healthcare for patients, will be a valuable addition to our board as we continue to pursue our mission to bring genetics to mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people around the world."

"I'm happy to join the board of directors at Invitae at this exciting time in the company's continued growth," said Lockhart. "Invitae's approach is unique and the company's capabilities combined with its dedication to its mission to make comprehensive genetic information services widely available has the potential to transform healthcare for patients worldwide."

Lockhart is an experienced technology leader, scaling technology platforms to support rapid business growth. Since 2015, Lockhart has served as chief technology officer at One Medical, a national leader in technology-enabled primary care, where she was previously vice president of engineering from 2014 to 2015. Prior to joining One Medical, Lockhart served in various engineering leadership roles at online file-sharing service Box from 2009 to 2014. Previously, Lockhart was co-founder and CEO of Increo Solutions, provider of document rendering and collaboration technologies, which was acquired by Box in 2009. She holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) - Get Report is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact: Laura D'Angelo ir@invitae.com (628) 213-3369

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-appoints-kimber-lockhart-to-its-board-of-directors-301128086.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation