Invisors Receives Growth Investment From WestView Capital Partners

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, announced today that it has received a minority growth investment from WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on middle market growth companies.

Invisors provides initial implementation, optimization, and ongoing support services for Workday's suite of products, including Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Adaptive Planning and Prism Analytics. The Company's founding team has an extensive track record in building IT consulting businesses and has successfully completed over 200 Workday client engagements. Invisors' track record of successful results has been recently recognized by Fortune's Great Place to Work, Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces, and Inc. Magazine's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

"Having a firm like WestView invest in our organization is a signal to our teammates, to our customers and to Workday, that Invisors has built a strong, successful organization that is poised for continued growth," said Will Hardy, Invisors co-founder. "We all 'took a leap of faith' when joining Invisors and our collective hard work to date has paid off with this investment."

WestView's investment will enable Invisors to accelerate its 5-year growth plan, bringing greater services and solutions to its clients and career growth opportunities to its teammates.

"As one of the leading independent Workday Service Partners, Invisors has achieved impressive growth since inception and is at the forefront of the accelerating shift toward cloud HCM and ERP platforms," said Rick Williams, Managing Partner at WestView who will join Invisors' Board of Directors. "They have assembled an experienced and impressive leadership team, and their extreme focus on culture has been a significant contributor to their growth story," noted Williams. "We are excited to partner with the Invisors team and support them as they continue to invest and build upon their strong position in the industry," added Kevin Twomey, Vice President at WestView.

Invisors remains majority-owned and operated by its six partners. WestView will serve on Invisors' Board of Directors as a strategic partner.

Citizens M&A Advisory served as Invisors' advisor on the transaction.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About WestView Capital Partners

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and consolidation transactions in industries such as software and IT services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, consumer, and growth industrial. WestView invests in companies with operating profits between $3 million and $20 million with investment sizes ranging from $10 million to $60 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.

