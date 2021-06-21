Invisibobble® Announces Limited-Edition Partnership With Crayola®

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- invisibobble, the hair loving accessories brand providing an all-day traceless hold with superior comfort and stylish design, announces their partnership with the worldwide leader in innovative children's creative products, Crayola. The unique product design, material and technology that makes up the invisibobble DNA is paired with Crayola's nostalgic and colorful feel in the new limited edition launch.

Inspired by the iconic crayon design and colors, the invisibobble product design team worked with Crayola to incorporate these elements into the products and packaging, for a complete co-branded experience. The initial invisibobble x Crayola collection features a KIDS 10-piece multipack and 5-piece multipack in the Original Traceless Hair Ring design, and a KIDS 2-piece set in the Sprunchie design. This ongoing partnership falls in line with invisibobbles' focus on expanding their business in the kids' hair accessories space.

"invisibobble's playful spirit and hair loving accessories are meant to empower you to celebrate your individuality while looking and feeling your best. Crayola inspires people of all ages to express themselves through color, making this a natural partnership for our brands. We are beyond excited to work together and look forward to great success" - Anthony Melzi, CEO, North America.

Not only does the invisibobble x Crayola collection mark the brand's first artistic partnership specific to the North American market, it celebrates Crayola's first hair accessories partnership as well.

"Health & Beauty is a core licensed category for Crayola. Color, creativity, and self-expression are central to the Crayola brand, and are key characteristics for successful beauty or fashion offerings. We believe our partnership with Invisibobble, an innovator in the space, adds a whimsical and colorful touch point to consumer's daily routine," said Warren Schorr, VP Global Business Development & Licensing, Crayola.

The invisibobble x Crayola collection will be available at Ulta.com, Target.com, Amazon.com, CVS, Kohl's, and Meijer, retailing for $8.00 - $10.00.

About invisibobble®invisibobble ® is changing the hair accessories game, putting an end to uncomfortable hair ties with its innovative, functional, fun and most importantly stylish design. In 2012 Founder, Sophie Trelles-Tvede, discovered that a phone cord could be used to tie her hair without causing breakage or headaches and decided to share her spontaneous invention with the world, making invisibobble the original traceless hair ring. The unique product design, material and technology that makes up the invisibobble DNA is found throughout all of their product innovations and is suitable for all hair types. Invisibobble prides itself on offering hair loving accessories that empower all women to look and feel their best, recognizing that individuality and hair texture are unique to every person. Today, invisibobble ® has sold over 100 million hair ties around the world. Whether you're team messy bun or love to rock a sleek pony, invisibobble ® provides an all-day traceless hold with superior comfort! Fabulous in your hair and even more eye-catching on your wrist, invisibobble ® is your new "never leave the house without it" accessory. Less Damage, Less Marks, and Less Pain - invisibobble ® is SIMPLY HAIR LOVING.

About Crayola®Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

