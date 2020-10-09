Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area Into Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand announces Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley was acquired by parent company, Radio Systems Corporation®, effective October 1, 2020.

"Since 1996, the Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley family has done a tremendous job changing the lives of pets and their parents." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions that will help customers enjoy their pets even more - all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect."

Acquiring the Greater Knoxville area is the company's second acquisition of the year, following the most recent acquisition of authorized Invisible Fence dealer in Gulf Coast of Florida. With over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in Knoxville and the greater East Tennessee region as we continue to provide a premium experience to our customers and their beloved pets," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

In addition to bringing products and services to East Tennessee communities, Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley is actively involved in Anderson, Blount, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Fentress, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Roane, Scott and Sevier Counties. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley contributes to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence ® BrandInvisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

