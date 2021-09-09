Invisible Fence Expands Direct Service In Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, pioneer of the pet containment industry, announced Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs is growing their service area into Indiana. Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will continue to serve their current territories in the Southwest Suburbs of Chicago and surrounding areas as well as expanding their footprint in 18 new territories.

Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services in 2012. With the addition of 18 new territories, Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will now serve over 5,000 satisfied customers.

"Invisible Fence of Northwest Indiana has made it their mission to keep dogs and cats safely contained since 1988. We look forward to continuing this mission with them as they join our Southwest Suburbs dealership." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Northwest Indiana is the company's 11 th acquisitions of the year. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Peoria / Bloomington and Invisible Fence Springfield, IL and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to provide the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect while extending our customer service hours and offering new and innovative solutions to help customers enjoy their pets even more." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of the Southwest Suburbs on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence ® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation ® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus ® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

