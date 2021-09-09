Invisible Fence Expands Direct Service In Central Illinois

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Peoria / Bloomington and Invisible Fence of Springfield, IL dealerships in an expansion effort to support more pet owners

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, pioneer of the pet containment industry, announced Invisible Fence of St. Louis is growing their service area into Central Illinois. Invisible Fence of St. Louis will continue to serve their current territories in the greater St. Louis Metro area as well as expanding their footprint in Springfield, Peoria and Bloomington, IL.

Invisible Fence of St. Louis has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services in 1985. With the addition of over ten counties, Invisible Fence of St. Louis will now serve a total of 31,000 satisfied customers.

"We're so excited for Invisible Fence of St. Louis to expand their direct service. The team from the Peoria / Bloomington dealership has been committed to protecting pets since 1993 and team from the Springfield dealerships has been since 1987." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Peoria / Bloomington and Springfield is the company's ninth and tenth acquisitions of the year. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Eastern Michigan and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions to help customers enjoy their pets even more - all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start ™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus ® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of St. Louis will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of St. Louis on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence ® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation ® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus ® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start ™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Tricia Everett Email: teverett@invisiblefence.net Phone: (865) 235-8791

