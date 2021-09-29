Invictus Global Management Offers To Provide Financing To Capital Senior Living On Reasonable, Market-Based Terms

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Global Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Invictus"), a shareholder of Capital Senior Living Corporation ("CSU" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSU), today indicated a willingness to provide a comprehensive financing solution for the Company on terms substantially better than those offered by Conversant Capital LLC ("Conversant").

"We do not believe the proposed Conversant transaction is in the interest of the Company, nor that it will garner the support of CSU shareholders," said Amit Patel, Partner, Invictus. "We stand ready to engage with the Company, as soon as it is contractually able to engage with us, about a far superior alternative to that financing. Our structure would provide the Company with the $150 million in capital it seeks at a significantly lower cost to the Company and in a manner that would benefit all shareholders."

Invictus encourages the Company to engage with Invictus and its advisors as soon as it is able.

About Invictus Global ManagementInvictus is an Austin based private equity fund focused on special situations and private credit.

