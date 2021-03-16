Invicti Security Ranks No. 16 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Invicti Security is No. 16 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We've changed the game for web security in the enterprise by empowering companies to secure thousands of web applications without the need for a large security team," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Invicti Security. "Hiring the right people and sharing our vision and unique value has been key to our success."

Invicti hired its first Austin employee in 2017, and by 2020, was named a Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman. The company is now headquartered in Austin and has over 290 employees around the world, with offices in Malta, Turkey, and London. Invicti Security has hired over 120 employees in the past 12 months and has no plans to slow down over the next year.

"When I joined in 2017, I was the only employee in Austin," said Invicti Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Gallagher. "We have successfully hired top quality talent in Austin and now have over 60 employees based here in Texas."

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

MethodologyThe 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Invicti SecurityBased in Austin, Texas, Invicti Security is a global web security company that brings together Netsparker and Acunetix, two leading providers of DAST and IAST solutions. A privately held company, Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

