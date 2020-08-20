Invicti Launches New Partner Portal Support For Acunetix And Netsparker

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti has launched a new partner portal to support both Acunetix and Netsparker partners. The Invicti Partner Program features a revamped partner portal, deepened global channel support, and the expansion of its offering to include Netsparker, the leading Enterprise DAST solution. Going forward, partners will be able to sell both products to their customers, allowing for even more flexibility to meet their clients needs. Acunetix and Netsparker joined together under the Invicti Security™ umbrella in 2018.

During the first half of 2020, Invicti added several leading global software distributors to the program, including SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.), Lidera ( Spain and Portugal), Prianto Global ( Europe and French-speaking Africa), Alpha Generation ( United Kingdom), and brainworks ( Germany). The company has also introduced Acunetix in Mandarin, with future plans to add more languages to assist partners to further localize the product.

Designed to accommodate each partner's unique goals and requirements, the Invicti Partner Program offers tiers based on the needs of distributors, resellers, and strategic partners. These tiers offer partners access to certification, deal pass-through, and access to MDF.

"We've made significant investments in terms of increasing the internal resources to support our partners," said Kevin Abela, Vice President of Global Channel Sales for Acunetix. "Qualified partners can benefit from pass-through margins on opportunities that we transact through them while benefiting from an increased margin for leads they bring to us to co-sell."

To support its partners at scale, the company has launched an automated web portal in conjunction with the new partner program . The portal enables partners to quickly and easily register and track deals, create custom-branded marketing materials, and access various training materials.

"We're proud to offer a best-in-class solution that makes sales, support, and renewal easy and rewarding for our partners," said Abela.

"We have seen a growing demand for security solutions among our customers to address stricter requirements for data protection and privacy," said Stuart Reay, Director at Alpha-Gen. "The number of web-related cybersecurity threats is increasing as more content moves to the cloud, and Invicti Security's DAST solutions are the gold standard in web application security for companies of all sizes."

About Invicti SecurityBased in Austin, Texas, Invicti Security provides web application security for organizations across the world. Invicti was founded in 2018 by bringing together Netsparker and Acunetix, two brands that identify web vulnerabilities to prevent costly data breaches and other security incidents. Netsparker is the only web application security solution that delivers automatic verification of vulnerabilities with its proprietary Proof-Based Scanning™ technology. This best-in-class web application security solution identifies vulnerabilities from the early stages of application development through production. Known for its speed and accuracy, Acunetix is a global web security leader and the first-ever automated web application security scanner. A privately held company, Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital.

