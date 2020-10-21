Invicti Brands Acunetix And Netsparker Named A 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For Application Security Testing

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a leader in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), today announced that both Acunetix and Netsparker have been named a 2020 Gartner...

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a leader in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), today announced that both Acunetix and Netsparker have been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing, as reviewed by customers.

As of October 9, Acunetix has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Application Security Testing market, based on 57 reviews . Acunetix earned the highest percentage of 5/5 star reviews in their category. In addition, Acunetix rated highest in product capabilities with a 4.9/5 rating and highest in integration and deployment with 4.8/5 rating. As of October 9, Netsparker has an Overall Rating of 4.6 out of 5 in the Application Security Testing market, based on 50 reviews .

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction recognizes vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Gartner Peer Insights gives IT buyers the confidence to select enterprise solutions based on reviews by IT peers, verified by Gartner. To be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction, a vendor must have 50 or more published reviews and an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher across those reviews accumulated within the 12-month submission period. In addition, at least 20% of all eligible reviews must be from outside of the primary industry, region, and company size.

"We are very proud to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice," said Invicti Chief Executive Officer Ferruh Mavituna. "We believe this customer recognition validates our commitment to providing value to customers through our industry-leading web application security solutions."

Here are just a few examples of what Invicti customers are saying, taken from anonymous Acunetix and Netsparker reviews provided by users worldwide:

Acunetix

Hіgh Quаlіty Sсаnnеr : "I аlwаys rесоmmеnd thіs scanner bеcаusе оf іts ехtеnsіvе dаtа оn sесurіty hоlеs. Thіs fеаturе hаs sаvеd mе multiple tіmеs. Fоr busіnеssеs whеrе sесurіty іs сruсіаl fоr орtіmаl рrосеssеs, Aсunеtіх іs thе bеst sоlutіоn tо kеер yоur аррs hеаlthy."

Very Helpful Reports And Scan Results To Secure The Applications : "Great scanning application especially for vulnerable applications to find out the flaws or identify the threats, easily report the findings with the tool results and suggest fixes for the same. The application support and setup implementation was very easy and in no time we started using the application for assessment."

Best Automated Web Application Security Testing Tool : "Acunetix is an incredible web application Security scanner it can perform various static and Dynamic tests to Web applications. Acunetix is mostly used for identifying Web application Vulnerabilities and we can automate the process and we can identify the Vulnerabilities easily."

Fully Automated Web Application Security Scanner : "Acunetix has a fully automated scanner for web application security scans it can use easily even without expert knowledge about the product this is really user-friendly and easy to use the tool and able to scan the web applications quickly and find the vulnerabilities in the web applications easily this tool is a fully commercial tool and it has really advanced features of deep scanning and automated report generating features."

Netsparker

NetSparker: Best Website Scanning Tool For Security Issues : "NetSparker is a tool which is very widely used for web and app security testing. Using Netsparker we can scan a website or application for vulnerabilities and threats. It is very time and cost effective as most of the vulnerabilities are uncovered by it before the website goes live. Its best feature is that it provides proofs for its findings. It is very easy to use and requires very basic training. It also provides email alerts."

WAS Scanner For End-End Scanning : "The product is super reliable, comes in handy and has the best customer support. I have been using Netsparker for over 3 years and this solution has helped secure our web applications in ways I have not witnessed before. Whenever issues arise or I run into a dilemma or have some concern, the Netsparker customer support team always comes to rescue."

Web Application Security Scanner By Netsparker : "Netsparker has one of the best detection rates. The issue-tracking has made it absolutely easy to detect a malicious venture or policy violations. All the policy violations and malicious activities are collected using the system and event management system which is yet another amazing aspect of Netsparker."

NetSparker- Web Application Security Scanner : "The web application security scanner allows us to cover complete end-end penetration testing and scanning of web applications and it fetches the threats and harmful elements in the application through its powerful scanning system and methodologies, It is a simple and reliable tool to perform pen testing."

To see the full list of vendors in the July 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing, click here .

About Gartner Peer InsightsGartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Security Testing, October 2020

About Invicti SecurityBased in Austin, Texas, Invicti Security specializes in web application security, serving organizations across the world. Invicti was founded in 2018 by bringing together Netsparker and Acunetix, two brands that identify web vulnerabilities to prevent costly data breaches and other security incidents. Netsparker was the first web application security solution to deliver automatic verification of vulnerabilities with its proprietary Proof-Based Scanning™ technology. This best-in-class web application security solution identifies vulnerabilities from the early stages of application development through production. Known for its ease of use, speed and accuracy, Acunetix is a global web security leader and the first-ever automated web application security scanner. A privately held company, Invicti is backed by Turn/River Capital.

